﻿

The Washington Times: Pakistan's Imran Khan faces probe by anti-graft bureau

Imran Khan. (AFP)
Updated 39 min 50 sec ago
Arab News Pakistan
August 7: The Washington Times states that a spokesman says Pakistan’s next prime minister, Imran Khan, has appeared before an anti-graft bureau in connection with his alleged misuse of a government helicopter. Umair Khan, a spokesman for Khan’s Tahreek-e-Insaf party, says the National Accountability Bureau handed the premier-designate a questionnaire about the case on Tuesday. The spokesman and the future prime minister are not related.

Militant killed in Pakistan

Updated 06 August 2018
Arab News Pakistan
Aug. 6 – The Hindu states that a militant linked to the Pakistan Taliban was killed on Monday by the security forces during a gunbattle in the country’s restive northwest region, according to security sources. Naseebur Rahman, associated with Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, was killed in Jani Khel area of Bannu district during an operation in the area. For more than a decade, the inaccessible mountainous tribal area of North Waziristan was home to a swirling array of violent jihadists.

