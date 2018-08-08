The Washington Times: Pakistan's Imran Khan faces probe by anti-graft bureau

August 7: The Washington Times states that a spokesman says Pakistan’s next prime minister, Imran Khan, has appeared before an anti-graft bureau in connection with his alleged misuse of a government helicopter. Umair Khan, a spokesman for Khan’s Tahreek-e-Insaf party, says the National Accountability Bureau handed the premier-designate a questionnaire about the case on Tuesday. The spokesman and the future prime minister are not related.
Updated 39 min 50 sec ago
Updated 06 August 2018
Militant killed in Pakistan
Aug. 6 – The Hindu states that a militant linked to the Pakistan Taliban was killed on Monday by the security forces during a gunbattle in the country’s restive northwest region, according to security sources. Naseebur Rahman, associated with Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, was killed in Jani Khel area of Bannu district during an operation in the area. For more than a decade, the inaccessible mountainous tribal area of North Waziristan was home to a swirling array of violent jihadists.
