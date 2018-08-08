You are here

Expect no short-term miracles, says Asad Umar

Pakistan’s incoming finance minister, Asad Umar, speaks to reporters after a press conference at the party’s central office in Islamabad. (AN photo)
Sib Kaifee
Sib Kaifee
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s finance minister-in-waiting Asad Umar said that he will not rule out loans from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) or borrowing from friendly nations as the country struggles to deal with its latest economic crisis.

Umar warned Pakistanis not to expect short-term miracles, saying the country faced growing pressure on its balance of payments — a dire economic situation that was one of the worst in the nation’s history.
“However, we came out of it earlier, and we will come out of it again,” Umar told a press conference at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) office in Islamabad on Tuesday.
The ruling party’s financial guru said: “By end of September, we should be able to set a direction. Urgent decisions have to be made.
“The options available are commercial borrowing and bilateral loans from friendly countries. It could be the IMF, global capital markets or overseas Pakistanis,” he said.
Pakistan’s current account deficit has ballooned to 43 percent at $18 billion from the previous fiscal year. Its foreign exchange reserves are close to rock bottom — barely enough to cover two months of imports — with a widening trade gap approaching $10.3 billion.
Meanwhile, the rupee is extremely volatile against the US dollar, falling over 14 percent in value this year, though there was a slight recovery after the July elections.
Umar blamed the former finance minister, Miftah Ismail, of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) for the crisis.
“The (budget) targets were not realistic. The country was run on raw politics. The decision-making deliberately put the Pakistani economy at risk just to win an election,” he said.
“I can’t remember the last time this happened when you overshot your fiscal deficit by almost 70 percent.”
China, which is investing $57 billion in its China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), reportedly loaned Pakistan $2 billion this month in addition to previous lending.
PML-N, the outgoing ruling party of imprisoned ex-premier Nawaz Sharif, has been criticized for accepting CPEC projects at high cost. However, PTI has said it will not renegotiate the “sovereign guarantee” deals and risk foreign investments.
The party’s 2018 manifesto offers a road map to deal with economic challenges, but experts say bailout packages combined with other measures to drastically reduce debt would bring much-needed economic stability.
“The PTI government needs to take three key measures: First, they need to curtail non-essential imports; second, they need to cut fiscal deficit by bringing down government expenditure and losses of public sector enterprises; and, third, they need to expedite reform of energy sector,” economist Dr. Vaqar Ahmed, of the Sustainable Development Policy Institute, told Arab News.
Dr. Rasul Bakhsh Rais, an economist and analyst, urged the government to secure an “IMF package to meet the requirements of the fiscal deficit, and then gain the trust of the business community and overseas Pakistanis to get their foreign funds transferred.” 
PTI is working on launching a dollar bond to appeal to Pakistanis abroad and a Sukook bond to raise funding for the external deficit, said Umar.
President of the Pakistan Economic Forum, Dr. Humayun Iqbal Shami, said: “China can do more in the form of rescheduling of debt repayment. The biggest trade deficit is with China, so we have to talk to China to import more from Pakistan.”
Shami told Arab News that the incoming government must focus on increasing exports. Pakistan relies heavily on imports and is regarded largely as a consumer country.
“The rupee-dollar parity should be fixed at 120 rupees. Then at least $10 billion held over speculation will flow back in to the system,” he said.

Afghan government mulls over another cease-fire with Taliban

Updated 08 August 2018
SYED SALAHUDDIN
0

Afghan government mulls over another cease-fire with Taliban

  • With Eid Al-Adha just 10 days away, Ghani govt considers offering Taliban another ceasefire like last Eid
  • The planned truce will also have an impact on the next round of talks between the Taliban and American officials scheduled in September in Qatar, say experts
Updated 08 August 2018
SYED SALAHUDDIN
0

KABUL: Afghanistan’s government is working on a plan to announce another cease-fire with Taliban militants during the Eid days, similar to the previous religious festival of Muslims, a spokesman for President Ashraf Ghani said on Wednesday.

The plan for a second truce comes after Taliban emissaries and US officials reportedly held direct talks in Qatar a few weeks ago seeking an end to the 17 years of war that began with the toppling of a Taliban government in a US-led invasion in 2001.

“We are working on a plan for cease-fire, a unilateral step, like the previous one. We will see what happens,” Shah Hussain Murtazawi, a spokesman for Ghani, told Arab News.

He did not say if there was any direct or indirect contact with the Taliban about the truce. He said the details would be released once the plan is finalized.

While the Taliban observed the truce only during the three days of Eid in June, the Ghani administration declared a longer cease-fire, drawing harsh criticism from some political rivals because the militants took advantage of the truce and conducted massive attacks on government forces.

But the brief halt to hostilities, the first in nearly four decades of war in Afghanistan, has also raised hopes among many that the warring sides realize nothing can be achieved through war.

With long-delayed parliamentary elections slated for October, followed by a presidential vote six months later, the government is keen to extend the truce even beyond Eid.

The truce comes amid a push for peace and decrees by a number of pro-government clergies and Islamic scholars overseas who said the war against the incumbent Afghan government is unlawful, as are suicide attacks by the militants.

Days ago, the Taliban said in a statement that a group of clerics in the militant-controlled areas had issued a decree saying the war was legitimate as long as foreign troops remained on Afghan soil.

With Eid just 10 days away, the Taliban spokesman said the leadership of the movement would decide about the government’s plan for a second round of truce.

Waheed Mozhdah, an analyst who has long had contact with the Taliban, said the group may also announce a truce, but added that unlike the previous round, the insurgents would not be allowed to visit government-held areas where they celebrated Eid with government forces and provincial officials last time, sipping tea, eating food and taking selfies even in major cities such as Kabul.

“The contact I had with the Taliban suggested that they will also observe the truce but will bar Taliban members from visiting government-controlled areas. However, the Taliban will allow government troops and officials to visit their relatives and family members in Taliban-held regions,” Mozhdah told Arab News.

He said the planned truce will also have an impact on the next round of talks between the Taliban and American officials scheduled in September in Qatar.

But he said the government and the US were after one single goal by announcing and extending the truce; to allow convocation of the two elections to happen in a secure manner so that, unlike the current government, the future administration can argue that it has come to power on the basis of the will and vote of the people.

“This government’s main challenge is legitimacy because it has not come to power based on the result of an election. So if the Taliban observe a truce and do not disrupt the elections, the future government will argue that it is an elected one, brought to power by the people’s vote, and the Taliban and others cannot stand against it,” said Mozhdah.

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban Kabul

