Kardashians stand together in Kourtney’s feud with beau

JEDDAH: Kourtney Kardashian, the eldest of the Kardashian sisters, has reportedly split from her Algerian boyfriend, the model and boxer Younes Bendjima. Both have unfollowed one another on Instagram.
The couple was together for nearly two years, meeting first at Paris Fashion Week in 2016. They went public with their relationship at the Cannes Film Festival last year.
Although they were recently vacationing together with Kardashian’s kids in Italy in June, media had reported trouble in paradise a few days back when the 25-year-old Bendjima made a sassy comment, since deleted, on Kardashian’s Instagram photo, in which she is dressed in a bikini.
Bendjima wrote: “That’s what you need to show to get likes?“
According to reports, Kardashian, 39, did not “appreciate” her boyfriend’s moral policing on a public forum and was secretly “frustrated.”
On Tuesday, Bendjima shared photos of himself on vacation with a group of men and women enjoying lunch on his Instagram Story. Sources say he is already rebounding with a girl he met in Mexico.
He was seen hugging Jordan Ozuna, who has previously dated Justin Bieber and Tyga. Kardashian, meanwhile, posted a photo of herself on her Instagram yesterday, writing: “don’t make me feel a way.”
But younger sister, Kim Kardashian, was having none of it. On a screenshot of the photos posted by the Arab model on Instagram, the KKW Beauty mogul wrote: “Nice pics from your ‘boys trip.’” She also added a Pinocchio emoji, suggesting he was a liar.
In a post of his own, Bendjima seemed to slam the Kardashian sisters. “I’m not attached to this ‘life’ so you can’t touch me,” he wrote. “I know who I am, where I’m from and where I’m going and that bothers you. Only one opinion matters: the one of my Lord. Have a wonderful day.”
The model even clarified in a statement on Instagram that he was with multiple friends on the getaway, and he was not spending time with only one woman.
“They really want me to be the bad guy,” he wrote over a screenshot of the Daily Mail’s report alleging Bendjima was rebounding with a “bikini-clad” woman.
The couple have not yet publicly confirmed the breakup, but a source told People.com: “It didn’t end well” and that Kardashian initiated the breakup.
Kardashian previously had an on-off relationship with Scott Disick, the father of her three children, which spanned from 2006 to 2015 and involved three breakups.
Kurosawa’s ‘Seven Samurai’ was the East’s answer to an American Western
DUBAI: To the casual moviegoer, “Seven Samurai” can appear a daunting prospect. A three-and-a-half-hour, 60-year-old, black and white samurai story set in 16th-century feudal Japan – it seems to be the ultimate in film-buff nicheness. The fact that Akira Kurosawa’s 1954 epic features regularly on “Best Films Ever” lists might say more about the kind of people who vote in such polls than the movie itself.
Like the impenetrable later works of James Joyce, it seems probable that many copies of “Seven Samurai” remain unopened. I was certainly guilty as charged — my DVD copy lurked at the bottom of a “to watch” pile for almost a decade.
How wrong my preconceptions of pretension proved to be. More so than its much-touted technical triumphs, “Seven Samurai” first and foremost offers an easily digestible, audience-pleasing tale that gallops along with the pace of an epic adventure, driven by the force of a universal moral fable. This movie is long but never slow.
Besieged by bandits, desperate peasants entice hungry, out-of-work “ronin” samurai warriors to protect them, a gang led stoically by veteran actor Takashi Shimura. Filmed during a year-long harvest, and costing four times its initial budget, the film is more concerned with building unlikely, cross-caste relationships – among and between the outcasts and their suspicious hosts – than the redemptive, rain-and blood-soaked climax.
Much has been written of Kurosawa’s debt to – and influence on – the American Western. This film’s sincere mix of action, heroism, camaraderie and slapstick are certainly straight out of the playbook of director John Ford, Hollywood’s master of the genre. It also mirrors the clear moral dynamic found in early examples of the genre — the age-old battle of good versus evil — along with other elements such as a deep respect for the land and an affecting, affirmative sense of brotherhood. All of this is intertwined with a distinctly Eastern sense of hierarchy and honor, at a time when Japan was struggling to redefine both.
Six years after its release, “Seven Samurai” was successfully remade in Hollywood as “The Magnificent Seven” – the first of three Kurosawa pictures given the Hollywood Western treatment. The original was not only never bettered, it was destined never to be forgotten.