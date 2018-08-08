You are here

Saudi Arabia's budget deficit declines by 84% in second quarter

Saudi Arabia’s oil revenues jumped by 82 percent compared to a year earlier to reach SR184.165 billion. (Courtesy Saudi Aramco)
Arab News
  • Revenues surged by more than two thirds in the second quarter of the year to reach SR273.588 billion
  • Finance ministry said that second quarter figures reflected an improvement in economic activity
Arab News
LONDON: The Saudi finance ministry said the country’s budget deficit in the second quarter fell by 84 percent to 7.4 billion riyals.

Saudi Arabia also said revenues surged by more than two thirds in the second quarter of the year to reach SR273.588 billion ($72.95 billion), supported by a stronger oil price.

It means the overall deficit fell to SR7.361 billion, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement.

Oil revenues jumped by 82 percent compared to a year earlier to reach SR184.165 billion.

“The announced second quarter 2018 financial figures reflect the improvement in the public finances performance, which will lead us to continue our reform plans aimed at achieving economic diversification and financial sustainability,” said Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan.

The finance ministry said that the second quarter figures reflected an improvement in economic activity — especially in private consumption. 

It based that claim on an uptick in cash sales and cash withdrawals during the period.

0
0
Bahrain's Investcorp looks to make direct investments in China and India

Updated 16 min 57 sec ago
Reuters
Bahrain's Investcorp looks to make direct investments in China and India

  • Most investments so far have been in US, Mideast and Europe
  • Private equity firm boosts Asia focus
Reuters
DUBAI: Bahrain-based private equity firm Investcorp expects to make its first direct investments in China and India within 12 to 18 months as it increasingly widens its investment focus to Asia, its co-chief executive said on Wednesday.

The bulk of Investcorp's investments since its launch in 1982 have been in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and North Africa.

“Relative to the past, we are much more embedded in Asia both from an investor perspective and in terms of scouting for investment opportunities," Rishi Kapoor said on a media call after the release of the company's earnings.

“The two big markets from an investment perspective in Asia are India and China.”

In an effort to help build the company's client coverage in Asia, Investcorp opened an office in Singapore in April last year in part to help it raise more funds from institutional investors. It recently attracted its first Asian participation in its real estate offering.

Investcorp has invested in India and Asia through its portfolio companies, but is now scouting both markets for potential direct investments, said Kapoor, adding that Saudi Arabia was one of the other markets it was assessing.

The company reported on Wednesday a 4 percent rise in net profit for the year ended June 30, 2018 to $125 million, driven by growth across all its business lines.
Kapoor reiterated Investcorp's plan to more than double its assets under management to $50 billion within five to seven years. It had $22.6 billion in assets under management at the end of June.

Half of the growth in assets would come from organic expansion, with the other half from inorganic growth, such as acquisitions, he said.

The Middle East's private equity industry has been shaken this year by troubles surrounding Dubai-based Abraaj. It filed for provisional liquidation in the Cayman Islands in June after months of turmoil related to a row with investors over the use of their money in a $1 billion health care fund.

Asked if Investcorp was interested in acquisitions surrounding Abraaj, Kapoor said: "To the extent there was something, that would be premature for me to discuss. Generally speaking the scope of their activities are outside our core markets."

In the last year Investcorp had record levels of fundraising, providing evidence that the fallout from Abraaj had had no secondary impact on the firm, he said.

0
0
0
