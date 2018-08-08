Opposition parties protest ‘rigged election’ outside ECP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s joint political opposition, comprising all major political parties that lost to Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) during last month’s general elections, staged a strong but peaceful protest outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and cried foul over the final poll results on Wednesday.
“This protest is against the historic rigged election of the country. This is the stolen mandate of Pakistan which has been given to Mr.[Imran] Khan. There are questions that have been raised against the transparency of the election as well as the demands of all political parties, part of the alliance for free and fair elections,” said Maryam Aurangzeb, spokesperson of the Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N), listing the opposition’s concerns to Arab News.
Led by senator Raja Zafarful Haq, chairman of PML-N — the party that secured second highest number of seats at national level including Pakistan’s most populous province, Punjab — the protest included top politicians, supporters, and workers from the Pakistan People’s Party, Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal, Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party, and Awami National Party (ANP).
Some of the political notables present were former foreign minister Khawaja Asif, former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal, senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, ex-Premier Yousaf Raza Gillani, ex-information minister Sherry Rehman, Aitizaz Ahsan, Chaudhry Tanzir, Fazlur Rehman, Mian Aslam, Naveed Qamar, Abid Sher Ali, Farhatullah Babar, Qamar Zaman Qaira, Javed Hashmi, Chaudhry Tanvir, Mehmood Khan Achakzai and, last but not least, Mian Iftikhar.
Shehbaz Sharif, former chief minister of Punjab and brother of imprisoned ex-premier Nawaz Sharif, however, was unable to participate in the demonstration said PML-N members.
The politicians raised slogans against Imran Khan, his party, the military establishment accused of allegedly aiding the cricket-legend-turned-politician’s victory, and the ECP demanding the resignations of its senior officials.
“This protest was organized by political parties but the public has joined our cause cognizant of the mass election rigging and theft of their mandate,” said PML-N leader Mian Latif Javed.
“The formation of a selective government will not resolve the challenges faced by Pakistan. Only a democratic government elected by the people can succeed,” Javed told Arab News.
Demonstrators holding party flags, estimated in the hundreds, disbursed after a few hours of speeches and chanting, and rejecting the election results amid lax security.
ANP leader Sardar Hussain Babak categorically accused the country’s military of meddling in the elections. He told Arab News: “The election commission has acted criminally against the constitution, resulting in a selection instead of an election.”
He demanded a free and fair re-election and stressed that “intelligence agencies and the army should stop interfering in political and civilian affairs. Leave democracy to the will of the people. Till our demands are met we will continue our campaign.”
Opposition parties protest ‘rigged election’ outside ECP
- Mandate stolen and given to Imran Khan, allege former ruling party Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders
- Opposition parties accuse military of meddling in polls
Argentine Senate begins debate on historic abortion law
- There are three exceptions: if a woman is raped, pregnancy puts her life in danger, or the fetus is brain-dead
- Women’s movements across South America have been pushing against decades-old abortion prohibitions
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina: Argentina’s Senate on Wednesday began debating a bill that would legalize elective abortion in the first 14 weeks of pregnancy in the homeland of Pope Francis, setting up a vote that could reverberate around the region.
The lower house of Congress has already passed the measure and Argentine President Mauricio Macri says he will sign it if approved by the Senate. A vote could come Wednesday or early Thursday. The Senate also could modify the bill and return it to the lower house.
Argentina now allows abortion only in cases of rape or risks to a woman’s health and activists say 3,000 women have died of illegal abortions since 1983. Opponents, meanwhile, insist life begins at conception and complain the bill could force doctors to perform the procedure even when they believe it is hazardous.
The issue has bitterly divided Argentines, pitting conservative doctors and the Roman Catholic Church against feminist groups and other physicians.
Hundreds of physicians have staged anti-abortion protests, in one case laying their white medical coats on the ground outside the presidential palace. Feminist groups, in turn, have held protests, often wearing green that symbolizes their movement or outfits based on author Margaret Atwood’s “The Handmaid’s Tale.”
Daiana Anadon, leader of the feminist Wave, said she and hundreds of other women will remain outside the legislature “until the final moment because we believe the power of the street will move the situation.”
International human rights and women’s groups are following the vote, and figures such as US actress Susan Sarandon and Canadian author Atwood have supported the pro-abortion cause in Argentina.
Jose Miguel Vivanco, director for the Americas at Human Rights Watch, said Argentina has a “historic opportunity” to protect the rights of women. Amnesty International has told Argentine legislators that “the world is watching.”
Catholic and evangelical groups protested abortion with the slogan, “Argentina, filicide (killing one’s children) will be your ruin.”
Women’s movements across South America have been pushing against decades-old abortion prohibitions.
In neighboring Brazil, supporters and opponents of abortion recently testified before the Supreme Federal Tribunal in an extraordinary session on whether to allow elective abortions during the first 12 weeks of pregnancy.
In Brazil, which is home to the world’s largest population of Catholics and fast-growing evangelical faiths, abortion carries a punishment of up to three years in prison. There are three exceptions: if a woman is raped, pregnancy puts her life in danger, or the fetus is brain-dead.
In Chile, the Constitutional Court last year upheld legislation ending the Andean nation’s absolute ban on abortions, permitting the procedure when a woman’s life is in danger, when a fetus is not viable and in cases of rape.
Demonstrations in support of the Argentine abortion bill were also held in countries such as Bolivia and Mexico.