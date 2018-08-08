Saudi Justice and Labor Ministries sign agreement for effective launch of labor courts

JEDDAH: Justice Minister Waleed Al-Samaani and Ahmad Al-Rajhi, the minister of labor and social development, signed a memorandum of cooperation between the two ministries for transfer of jurisdiction over labor cases from labor dispute settlement bodies to the labor courts to be launched under the general judiciary.
In a joint statement, the two ministries stressed the need for coordination to ensure the success of the labor courts’ launch early next year, to overcome any difficulties and to bring positive change to the labor market.
“The Ministry of Justice seeks to serve all segments in the community,” said Al-Samaani. “This memorandum aims at developing cooperation in this regard without affecting the powers of any ministry.”
“Labor courts aim to enhance investment opportunities, and bring more assurance and attractiveness to the Saudi labor market,” the Ministry of Justice added.
Al-Rajhi said: “The Ministry of Labor and Social Development is working under strategic partnership and integration with the Ministry of Justice to serve the country. The success of the labor judiciary will reflect positively on the labor market.”
The memorandum recommends the formation of a joint and permanent high-level working group from both ministries to work on the requirements and ensure the success of the launch and operation of labor courts. It also includes several sub-groups for amicable settlement, employment oversight, technical support, and substantive technical support.
The duties will be distributed between the two sides to ensure effective implementation, each party developing a plan for the achievement of goals.
The memorandum also stipulates the submission of regular work progress reports by the joint team to the minister of justice and the minister of labor and social development.
Saudi-Canada diplomatic row will not affect oil supplies, says energy minister
- Riyadh on Sunday froze new trade with Canada and expelled the Canadian ambassador
- The dispute was sparked by Canada's "interference" in the case of jailed Saudi rights activists
Al-Falih reaffirmed the policy that the Kingdom’s petroleum supplies are not to be impacted by political considerations, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) quoted the minister as saying.
"He reiterated that this is a firm and longstanding policy that is not influenced by political circumstances," the SPA report said.
Riyadh on Sunday froze new trade with Canada and expelled the Canadian ambassador in a dispute sparked by Canada's demanding the release of jailed Saudi rights activists. It also ended state-backed educational and medical programs in Canada.
On Wednesday, Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir ruled out the possibility of a third party mediating to mend the rift between the two countries.
He said Canada needed to “fix its big mistake”. He also said Saudi Arabia is "considering taking further measures".
Despite the dispute, Al-Falih said the current diplomatic crisis will not, in any way, impact Saudi Aramco's relations with its customers in Canada.
He stressed that the Kingdom continues to invest in its production capacity, which is considered a key factor in protecting from market volatility that is damaging to the interests of producers and consumers alike and the global economy at large.