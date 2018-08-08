Philippine troops kill 2 militants before they could detonate their bombs

MANILA: Philippine troops killed two bomb couriers at an army checkpoint Wednesday before the suspected extremists could detonate the explosives in a crowded area in the restive south, military officials said.
One of the two local militants opened fire at soldiers who flagged them down at a checkpoint Wednesday, sparking a brief gunbattle in M’lang town in North Cotabato province, said Brig. Cirilito Sobejana.
Troops have been alerted to brace for possible retaliation by militants.
Police defused a bomb made from a 60 mm mortar round that was carried by the two suspects along with a pistol and a cellphone, which was to be used to remotely detonate the explosive, Sobejana said.
The two belonged to Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF), one of a number of small armed groups aligned with the Daesh group that have turned to bombings to project they’re still a force to reckon with amid battle setbacks, he said.
“They’re running low on logistics and ammunition and cannot fight our troops face-to-face so they’re resorting to these IED emplacements to cause a public alarm and send the message that they still exist,” Sobejana said by telephone.
Last week, a bomb-laden van driven by a suspected militant went off in a powerful blast that killed 11 people, including a soldier, five militiamen and the driver, in a brazen attack near an army militia outpost in Lamitan city on southern Basilan island.
Militiamen, who had been alerted about possible bombings, stopped the van also at a checkpoint in Colonia village, where the bomb went off, military officials said.
The Daesh group, through its media arm, claimed credit for the attack, saying the attacker was a Moroccan. It, however, inaccurately cited a much higher military death toll.
Government forces have been on alert in the south, scene of decades-long Muslim separatist unrest, after President Rodrigo Duterte signed a new autonomy agreement last week with the biggest Muslim rebel group.
The peace deal has been opposed by much smaller but violent extremist bands like the Abu Sayyaf and others, which have associated themselves with the IS.
Envoy wants Western Sahara parties to meet in 2018: Britain
- The Polisario Front insists on self-determination through a referendum for the local population
- Morocco annexed Western Sahara, a former Spanish colony
UNITED NATIONS: Former German President Horst Koehler is trying to bring Morocco and the Polisario Front independence movement together by the end of the year to work on a solution to the 42-year conflict over the Western Sahara, Britain’s deputy UN ambassador said Wednesday.
Koehler, the secretary-general’s personal envoy for Western Sahara, briefed the Security Council behind closed doors, and British envoy Jonathan Allen told several reporters afterward that all 15 members “stressed the importance of consultations with everybody.”
“The president got a lot of support from the council for his approach and for his proposal to try and see if he can bring the parties together by the end of the year,” said Allen, who chaired the meeting as part of Britain’s council presidency this month.
A UN diplomat said Koehler told members that he would be sending invitations to the parties in September.
Morocco annexed Western Sahara, a former Spanish colony, in 1975 and fought the Polisario Front. The UN brokered a cease-fire in 1991 and established a peacekeeping mission to monitor it and help prepare a referendum on the territory’s future that has never taken place.
Morocco considers the mineral-rich Western Sahara its “southern provinces” and has proposed giving the territory wide-ranging autonomy. The Polisario Front insists on self-determination through a referendum for the local population, which it estimates at between 350,000 and 500,000.
Sidi Omar, the Polisario Front’s UN representative, said bringing the parties together by the end of the year “would be a positive step in the process, definitely.”
“We’re very willing and ready to accept an invitation should that be addressed to us, to engage in this process in the framework of the United Nations ... to find a lasting and peaceful solution to this longstanding conflict,” Omar said.
Morocco’s UN Mission did not have any immediate comment on the meeting.