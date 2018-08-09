Ascott offers Hajj specials across Mideast

Bahri concludes summer training program

Bahri, a global leader in logistics and transportation, has successfully completed the first edition of SAIFI, a summer training program for undergraduates in the Kingdom.

Aimed at training and developing practical skills among the country’s youth, the four-week internship program ran from July 8 until Aug. 2, with 15 male and female undergraduates participating.

Allowing the participants the opportunity to develop a deeper understanding of the various aspects of the company’s operations and the maritime industry in general, the first edition of the program saw the students receive practical training while working within the company’s different business and functional units, including human resources, information technology, finance and accounting, corporate communications, sales, administrative affairs, and operations.

The program was launched jointly by the Ministry of Labor and Social Development and the Human Resources Development Fund.

Hisham Alkhaldi, senior vice president for human resources and corporate communications, said: “Bahri’s human resources department has a long-term strategy in place to support Saudization and boost the economic contribution of the national workforce through training and internship programs with universities and institutes that increase the employability of local talents.

“The SAIFI program is aimed at introducing university students to the work environment and preparing them to enter the market. The Bahri talent management team established a four-week training program where trainees were briefed on all aspects of Bahri’s operations and were assigned a number of tasks and responsibilities as part of the learning experience.

“We are committed to supporting Bahri’s growth and enabling it to achieve its long-term vision. To this end, we are also working hard to empower women and enable their inclusion in various fields, in addition to supporting Saudi youth to explore career opportunities in the maritime sector and helping them develop their technical skills. Bahri also assigns great importance to support Saudization among national companies. In fact, 69 percent of our employees at Bahri are Saudi nationals,” Alkhaldi added.

Alkhaldi thanked the trainees for their commitment to successfully completing the SAIFI program, stressing that the program offered an excellent opportunity to share experiences and expertise for the common good of the nation and the industry.

One of the trainees, Ali Asiri, said: “I have had a very good training experience at Bahri. I gained a lot of experience, took on many new responsibilities and learned about the various aspects of social media such as creating and publishing content for different platforms as well as media and visual selection. I’ve also had the opportunity to enhance personal skills such as photography.”