Australia’s most populous state entirely in drought

CANBERRA, Australia: Australia’s most populous state was declared entirely in drought on Wednesday and struggling farmers were given new authority to shoot kangaroos that compete with livestock for sparse pasture during the most intense dry spell in more than 50 years.
Much of Australia’s southeast is struggling with drought. But the drought conditions in New South Wales state this year have been the driest and most widespread since 1965.
The state government said Wednesday that 100 percent of New South Wales’ land area of more than 800,000 square kilometers (309,000 square miles) was now in drought.
Primary Industries Minister Niall Blair said farmers were enduring one of the driest Southern Hemisphere winters on record.
“This is tough. There isn’t a person in the state that isn’t hoping to see some rain for our farmers and regional communities,” Blair said in a statement.
Farm reservoirs have dried up and crops are failing.
State and federal governments are providing financial help, but not enough for many farmers.
With dry conditions forecast to continue for the next three months, farmers had to decide whether to continue the expensive and laborious task of hand-feeding cattle and sheep or sell their livestock.
The state government on Wednesday also lifted the number of kangaroos that farmers are allowed to shoot and reduced bureaucratic red tape facing land holders applying for permission to shoot.
The requirement to tag dead kangaroos to keep a tally of the number shot across the state had been dispensed with.
“Many farmers are taking livestock off their paddocks, only to then see kangaroos move in and take whatever is left,” Blair said.
“If we don’t manage this situation, we will start to see tens of thousands of kangaroos starving and suffering, ultimately leading to a major animal welfare crisis,” he added.
But Ray Borda, president of the Kangaroo Industries Association of Australia, which represents commercial shooters who hunt kangaroos for meat and leather, raised animal welfare concerns about the regulation changes.
“Anybody on the land that will make a phone call to the Department of Environment can get permission to shoot almost whatever they want to shoot and it’s unaudited and unchecked and that’s our concern — animal welfare,” Borda told Australian Broadcasting Corp.
The government would have been better off subsidizing professional shooters to reduce kangaroo numbers more humanely, he said.
“We see this as probably the worst possible outcome for the kangaroo, but I’ve got to emphasize we do understand the plight that farmers are in,” Borda said.
Crop-destroying Armyworm caterpillar detected in Asia
NEW DELHI: A caterpillar native to the Americas that has devastated crops across Africa has made its way to Asia, scientists in India said Thursday, warning of a threat to food security.
Scientists at the Indian Council of Agricultural Research said a survey had identified fall armyworm or Spodoptera frugiperda on more than 70 percent of maize crops examined in the Chikkaballapur area of southern Karnataka state, the first time the armyworm has been spotted in Asia.
In addition to maize, the pest can devour more than 180 plant species including rice, cotton and sugar cane, according to the Center for Agriculture and Biosciences International (CABI), a not-for-profit group.
A.S. Vastrad, a scientist with the University of Agriculture Sciences, said the yellowish-brown caterpillar had the potential to spread rapidly to India’s neighboring states and countries.
“The female lays eggs very rapidly and the pest has already entered two more Indian states, Tamil Nadu and Telangana,” he told AFP.
The pest was first detected in Africa in 2016 and has since spread to more than 40 African countries causing massive destruction to maize, a staple food crop essential for food security in large areas of Africa and Asia.
It is likely that the armyworm arrived in India through human-aided transport after slipping through regulatory systems.
Natural migration is also a possibility as the moth can fly hundreds of kilometers in one night on prevailing winds.
“Rapid action is necessary as the pest has the potential to spread to other Asian countries owing to suitable climatic conditions and the prominent cultivation of maize in the region,” CABI said in a report on its website.
Before turning into a moth the armyworm destroys young plants, attacking their growing points and burrowing into cobs in older plants.
Vastrad said farmers in India were using some pesticides on an ad-hoc basis which had proved effective so far but there was a danger of the worm becoming resistant over time.
The UN Food and Agriculture Organization says it has invested more than $9 million from its regular budget and mobilized $12 million for its fall armyworm programs.