Crop-destroying Armyworm caterpillar detected in Asia

NEW DELHI: A caterpillar native to the Americas that has devastated crops across Africa has made its way to Asia, scientists in India said Thursday, warning of a threat to food security.
Scientists at the Indian Council of Agricultural Research said a survey had identified fall armyworm or Spodoptera frugiperda on more than 70 percent of maize crops examined in the Chikkaballapur area of southern Karnataka state, the first time the armyworm has been spotted in Asia.
In addition to maize, the pest can devour more than 180 plant species including rice, cotton and sugar cane, according to the Center for Agriculture and Biosciences International (CABI), a not-for-profit group.
A.S. Vastrad, a scientist with the University of Agriculture Sciences, said the yellowish-brown caterpillar had the potential to spread rapidly to India’s neighboring states and countries.
“The female lays eggs very rapidly and the pest has already entered two more Indian states, Tamil Nadu and Telangana,” he told AFP.
The pest was first detected in Africa in 2016 and has since spread to more than 40 African countries causing massive destruction to maize, a staple food crop essential for food security in large areas of Africa and Asia.
It is likely that the armyworm arrived in India through human-aided transport after slipping through regulatory systems.
Natural migration is also a possibility as the moth can fly hundreds of kilometers in one night on prevailing winds.
“Rapid action is necessary as the pest has the potential to spread to other Asian countries owing to suitable climatic conditions and the prominent cultivation of maize in the region,” CABI said in a report on its website.
Before turning into a moth the armyworm destroys young plants, attacking their growing points and burrowing into cobs in older plants.
Vastrad said farmers in India were using some pesticides on an ad-hoc basis which had proved effective so far but there was a danger of the worm becoming resistant over time.
The UN Food and Agriculture Organization says it has invested more than $9 million from its regular budget and mobilized $12 million for its fall armyworm programs.
UN chief sounds nuclear warning to mark Nagasaki bombing
TOKYO: Millions still live in fear of nuclear war with many countries ramping up their atomic arsenals, the head of the United Nations warned Thursday, marking the anniversary of the Nagasaki bombing.
Antonio Guterres, the first sitting UN secretary general to attend ceremonies honoring those who died in the bombing, said that even 73 years later, there was still a “shadow cast by the dread of unthinkable carnage.”
Nuclear-armed states are spending “vast sums” to modernize their arsenals and “disarmament processes have slowed and even come to a halt,” noted Guterres.
“There is an urgent need for disarmament of all kinds, but especially nuclear disarmament,” stressed the secretary general.
The US dropped the first atomic bomb on Hiroshima on August 6, 1945, killing around 140,000 people. The toll includes those who survived the explosion itself but died soon after from severe radiation exposure.
Three days later, the US dropped a plutonium bomb on the port city of Nagasaki, killing some 74,000 people.
Japan announced its surrender in World War II on August 15, 1945.
On Thursday in Nagasaki, crowds flocked to pray and pay their respects at the 10-meter (33-foot) high peace statue.
Guterres and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe laid wreaths to honor the dead and family members carrying buckets of water to purify altars bowed in memory of their loved ones.
The ceremony came amid lingering worries over North Korea’s nuclear threat and in a year when President Donald Trump has pledged to bolster the US arsenal.
Mayor of Nagasaki Tomihisa Taue also issued a passionate call for denuclearization.
“To the great concern of those in the atomic-bombed cities, a shift toward openly asserting that nuclear weapons are necessary and that their use could lead to increased military might is once again on the rise,” Taue said.