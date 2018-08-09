You are here

Saudi Arabia will begin moon sighting for Dhu al-Hijjah on Saturday

The Saudi Supreme court has called on all Muslims in the Kingdom to sight the crescent moon on Saturday marking the start of Dhu al-Hijjah. (Shutterstock)
Updated 09 August 2018
ARAB NEWS 
Updated 09 August 2018
ARAB NEWS

  • Dhu al-Hijjah is the twelfth and final month in the Islamic calendar
  • It is the month in which the Hajj pilgrimage takes place
Updated 09 August 2018
ARAB NEWS 
DUBAI: The Saudi Supreme court has called on all Muslims in the Kingdom to sight the crescent moon on Saturday marking the start of Dhu al-Hijjah, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Dhu al-Hijjah is the twelfth and final month in the Islamic calendar. It is the month in which the Hajj pilgrimage takes place.

The Supreme Court asked that the person who sees it with their naked eye or through the binoculars to inform the nearest court, record his or her testimony, or contact the nearest center to help him reach the nearest court.

Topics: HAJJ 2018

Saudi patients in Canada transferred to the US

Updated 09 August 2018
Arab News
Saudi patients in Canada transferred to the US

Updated 09 August 2018
Arab News
JEDDAH: All Saudi patients receiving medical care in Canada have been transferred to the United States to continue their treatment, the Kingdom’s ambassador the country said on Thursday

Naif bin Bandar Al-Sudairi said there were “not that many” Saudi citizens affected.

Speaking from Riyadh, the ambassador told Al-Arabiya News Channel, that the Saudi  embassy is offering all the necessary assistance to its citizens, and will be taking all necessary measures that protect their interests.

The ambassador was recalled from Ottawa and his Canadian counterpart ordered to leave the Kingdom in a dispute that erupted earlier this week. Saudi Arabia accused Canada of interfering in its internal affairs after the Canadian foreign ministry tweeted that the Kingdom should release detained “civil society activists.”

Saudi Arabia has halted all new investments, cut flights and arranged for Saudi patients and students in the country to be moved elsewhere.

When asked about Saudi students on scholarships in Canada who are about to finish their studies and graduate, specifically those enrolled in medical schools, the ambassador said there are no exceptions “so far” to the decision.

The ambassador noted that it will be considering “exceptional cases” among the Saudi scholarship students “in the future”, noting that the embassy is keen to do all it can to protect the benefits of its citizens. 

He said even those students studying on their own expense have decided to leave “as per their own will” because they also do not accept the Canadian stance towards the Kingdom. 

Topics: Canada Saudi Arabia patients

