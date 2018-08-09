You are here

Saudi Justice Minister: All defendants receive fair trial

Saudi Justice ministry said that the judiciary was independent and all defendants in Saudi Arabia were safeguarded with fair trials. (SPA)
Updated 09 August 2018
Arab News
DUBAI: Saudi Justice Minister, Waleed Al-Samaani, has responded to the ongoing rift between Canada and the Kingdom, stating on Thursday that the judiciary was independent and all defendants in Saudi Arabia were safeguarded with fair trials.

The ministry released a statement saying that recent comments by Canadian foreign minister calling for urgent release of the detained “civil society activists”, was an interference in a foreign country’s internal affairs.

The minister said this reflected a “lack of knowledge of the Saudi judiciary system.”

“The system gives defendants, including those charged with terrorism, the right for fair trial procedures, including trial before an independent court and competent judge.” Al-Samaani said.

He added that the defendants have a right to appoint a lawyer to appear at investigation and litigation proceedings, present documents to judges and challenge rulings through recognized methods of objection.

“It also guarantees the defendants right to fair compensation for any harm if they are proven innocent,” Al-Samaani added.

The Justice Ministry said the Kingdom’s criminal justice system “complies with the rules of legal evidence in terms of admitting only the presented evidence, the presumption of innocence, challenging the ruling and the right for appeal."

 

Pakistan backs Saudi Arabia in Canada row

Updated 14 min 56 sec ago
Arab News Pakistan
Pakistan backs Saudi Arabia in Canada row

  • Pakistan always supported the sovereignty of states and the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of other states
  • 'Pakistan stands by Saudi Arabia in protecting its sovereignty as a matter of principle and based on the historic and brotherly relations between our two countries'
Updated 14 min 56 sec ago
Arab News Pakistan
0

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has said that it backs Saudi Arabia in its row with Canada, and that it stands by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in protecting its sovereignty.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Dr. Mohammed Faisal said on Thursday that Pakistan was following with immense concern the "crisis" in relations between Saudi Arabia and Canada, and also that Pakistan, “places on record its solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”
“We fully agree with the statement of the OIC secretary-general that Saudi Arabia enjoys immense respect at the regional and international level as it does among the people of Pakistan.”
Dr. Faisal said that Pakistan always supported the sovereignty of states and the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of other states, adding that both these aspects are enshrined in the UN Charter and are among the basic tenets of international law as well as the foundation of peaceful and friendly inter-state relations.
“Pakistan stands by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in protecting its sovereignty as a matter of principle and based on the historic and brotherly relations between our two countries,” Dr. Faisal added.

