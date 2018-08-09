Syrian army urges people in Idlib to agree return of state rule

BEIRUT: The Syrian army urged people in rebel-held Idlib province to agree to a return of state rule and told them the war was nearing its end in leaflets dropped over the northwestern region on Thursday.
Idlib, at the Turkish border, is one of the last major rebel strongholds in Syria. President Bashar Assad, who has defeated rebels across much of Syria with Russian and Iranian help, has indicated it could be his next target.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said additional government forces were arriving for a possible attack in an area to the southwest of Idlib city that overlaps with Latakia and Hama provinces.
Syrians have fled to Idlib province from other parts of the country as the government has advanced, and the United Nations has warned that an offensive there could force 2.5 million people toward the Turkish border in the event of an offensive.
NATO member Turkey has warned against any offensive in Idlib, and is pressing Russia to make sure this doesn’t happen. Turkey has established 12 military observation posts in the northwest under an agreement with Russia and Iran.
UN humanitarian adviser Jan Egeland said on Thursday that Russia, Turkey and Iran had said they would do their utmost to avoid a battle in Idlib. But he added that the UN was making preparations and that he would ask Turkey to keep its borders open for fleeing civilians.
“Your cooperation with the Syrian Arab Army will release you from the rule of militants and terrorists, and will preserve your and your families’ lives,” declared the leaflets that were dropped in rural areas near Idlib city.
“We call upon you to join local reconciliation (agreements) as many others in Syria have done,” said the leaflet in the name of the army command, a copy of which was seen by Reuters.
Such agreements, concluded at the local level, have been a tool for helping the Syrian government to reestablish control over numerous areas and have often been agreed when rebel fighters are on the brink of military defeat.
The government says the agreements grant an amnesty to rebels who are willing to live under state rule again, unless private law suits have been brought against them. The terms also include that they give up weapons.
But many rebels, civilian dissidents and others have instead opted to take safe passage to the opposition-held northwest, an arc of territory at the Turkish border that stretches from Idlib to the city of Jarablus on the Euphrates River.
Idlib is controlled by an array of insurgent groups, but militants are widely assessed to be the dominant force there.
Muqtada Al-Sadr threatens to end Iraq coalition effort
- Influential cleric says he will join opposition if his rivals do not implement his conditions on forming the next government
- Could open door for a coalition dominated by parties representing Iran-backed paramilitaries
BAGHDAD: Muqtada Al-Sadr threatened to give up his pursuit of a governing coalition on Thursday, raising further doubts about the country’s political stability.
The influential cleric was the biggest winner in parliamentary elections in May but three months of negotiations and maneuvering have made little progress.
If Al-Sadr follows through with his threat, it would open the door for a coalition dominated by parties representing Iran-backed paramilitaries.
Al-Sadr said he would join the “parliamentary and popular opposition” if his rivals did not implement his conditions to form the next government within 15 days of the results of a manual recount completed this week.
The Shiite cleric, who controls millions of followers across the country, formed the Saeiroon List to contest the election. Preliminary results placed his alliance first with 54 seats.
Al-Sadr has been leading negotiations to form the biggest parliamentary bloc, which would then be able to form a government. But his efforts have yielded no results because of his attempts to impose his will and vision for the country on his potential allies.
Last month, Al-Sadr set 40 conditions to choose the next prime minister, including being independent, without a parliamentary seat, and not necessarily a Shiite.
Al-Sadr’s threat means he has reached a dead end in his negotiations with the leaders of other Shiite parties.
The cleric, whose fighters once battled US soldiers before he turned against Iran, said he would return to being a powerful opposition leader and that he was trying hard to save the Iraqi people of all the “plots and conspiracies that are woven against you.”
The election also handed big wins to the various forces backed by Iran, which ran under the umbrella of the Fattah List. Fattah finished second to Saeiroon with 49 seats.
The unexpected poor showing by the previously prominent Shiite and Sunni parties and veteran figures prompted many claim widespread fraud in the electoral process.
The election was conducted using electronic devices for the first time.
A Federal Court ruling allowed for a manual recount of ballots at polling stations where fraud was suspected to have taken place.
The result of that recount was expected to be announced later on Thursday.
Officials involved in the counting told Arab News that the recount was unlikely to change the overall positions of the top three alliances: Saeiroon, Fattah and Nassir, which is led by Prime Minister Haider Al-Abadi.
Shiite politicians involved in talks with Al-Sadr said the cleric had been planning to announce a 120-seat parliamentary coalition in the last few days, but his efforts failed.
“We had reached an agreement with Al-Sadr last week to open the door for all the winning political blocs to join our alliance based on our governmental program but in a minute everything collapsed,” a senior Fattah leader and one of the negotiators told Arab News.
They blamed Nuri Al-Maliki, the former Iraqi prime minister, of sabotaging the agreement.
Maliki, who heads the State of Law coalition won just 25 seats and has no chance to compete for the post of prime minister.
But the Iranian backed political forces are keen to have him as a part of any ruling alliance.
The hostility between Al-Maliki and Al-Sadr dates back to 2008 when as prime minister he led a military campaign in coordination with the US military to hunt down fighters from Al-Sadr’s Mahdi Army.
This week, Al-Maliki said Al-Sadr had agreed to join an alliance led by him.
“Maliki knows that Al-Sadr does not want him … so he deliberately presented himself as a sponsor of the negotiations with Al-Sadr and said that Al-Sadr agreed to join an alliance-led by him, so Sadr rebelled and broke the agreement,” Fattah’s negotiator said.
“He (Al-Sadr) feels that we will go without him, but this will not happen. We are keen to have Saeiroon with us aboard and will do our best to achieve this.
“But if Sadr insists on his stubbornness, we will not sit down to cry over the ruins.”