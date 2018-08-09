Weak Mideast revenues hit world's biggest security group

Shares in Britain's G4S tumbled as much as 7 percent on Thursday after the world's largest security group reported a fall in first-half profit, hit by restructuring costs and weaker revenues from the Middle East.
G4S, which provides outsourced services to manage cash including guarding and security, is in the final stages of a four-year restructuring programme and is also cutting costs to boost productivity.
It said it secured new contracts in the first half which would lift revenues going forward and would start to reap technology-related productivity gains, but investors fretted about narrowing margins.
The group said first-half underlying profit before tax fell 3.2 percent to £212 million ($273 million), with restructuring costs and weaker trading in the Middle East dragging on profitability.
That was short of a consensus forecast of £217 million by seven analysts provided by G4S.
First-half underlying revenues rose 0.2 percent to 3.6 billion pounds, in line with the consensus forecast, but investors said narrower margins dimmed the full-year outlook.
"The weaker margin trajectory is likely to result in low/mid-single digit downgrade to 2018 consensus EPS estimates," analysts at Jefferies said in a research note.
G4S shares, which have traded flat in line with the FTSE Mid 250 index in the year to date, were down 7 percent in early trade, reaching their lowest since May.
CEO Ashley Almanza said revenue growth should continue in the second half of the year and productivity gains would start to show through.
"Our contract wins and strong retention rate in the first half of 2018 provide revenue momentum into the second half of the year," he said in a statement.
Broker UBS said organic revenue and margin growth was slightly slower than expected. G4S's Europe and the Middle East business, where profits fell 4.6 percent and its EBITA margin fell to 6.7 percent form 7.1 percent, held back its overall performance.
"Margins were down 20 basis points year-on-year due mainly (to) the drag from Middle East, although this should also improve in 2H," UBS said in a research note.
The Middle East is part of the group's combined Europe and Middle East business which accounts for about a third of its total revenues and about 40 percent of EBITA.
G4S said it expected an improvement in its Middle East business in the second half. It also said it had made productivity gains in the first half under a programme that aims to save £90 to £100 million of recurring costs by 2020, most of which should boost profit.
The group reiterated its medium term guidance for revenue growth of 4 to 6 percent annually.
BERLIN: German sportswear firm Adidas reported higher than expected second-quarter results on Thursday, as its sales growth continued to outpace rival Nike in North America even as it stagnated in western Europe.
Shares in the company famous for its three-stripe brand jumped 10 percent to a four-month high, before paring gains.
The results are the latest endorsement of a strategy implemented by CEO Kasper Rorsted since taking over in 2016, focused on improving profitability as well as expanding in North America and China and pushing sales via ecommerce.
Adidas has a strong pipeline of new products that will support sales this year and beyond, Rorsted told journalists, noting strong demand for its 1980s retro “Continental” leather sneakers that were relaunched in June.
“Full-year guidance reconfirmed ... which should reassure investors ... particularly given Adidas will have good visibility on the important third-quarter wholesale order book,” said Piral Dadhania, analyst at Royal Bank of Canada.
Sales rose 10 percent to €5.26 billion ($6 billion) after currency effects, beating the 8 percent expected by analysts.
Some analysts had expected higher marketing spending in the quarter due to the soccer World Cup would dent the bottom line, but Adidas counteracted that with higher prices and sales through more profitable channels such as ecommerce.
Adidas saw sales growth in North America slow slightly to 16 percent, but that was still well ahead of the 3 percent growth Nike reported for its March to May fiscal fourth quarter, the firm’s first increase in the region for a year.
In greater China, Adidas sales growth accelerated to 27 percent, slightly ahead of Nike’s 25 percent.
As Adidas had previously cautioned, sales were flat in western Europe, where Nike has been growing faster, but they jumped 14 percent in Russia, which hosted the World Cup.
Adidas has made management changes in western Europe after the company failed to focus enough on the launch of new products, Rorsted said, adding sales were likely to stay flat in the region in the second half of the year.
Nike teams dominated the final rounds of the World Cup, but Rorsted said the tournament was still a success as Adidas sold more than 8 million shirts and more than 10 million balls, and saw a boost to downloads of its app, advertised in stadiums.
Adidas said it was taking an impairment of 475 million euros related to the Reebok trademark in 2016 after the German Financial Reporting Enforcement Panel disagreed with how it calculated historical book value.
But it said the restatement had no impact on its cash position and reiterated its guidance for 2018 and beyond, adding Reebok’s prospects were unchanged. Rorsted noted that sales in North America rose 6 percent despite many store closures.
Adidas bought the Reebok brand in 2005, but it has performed poorly since. Rorsted has given Reebok until 2020 to return to profitability and said it should be helped by a new partnership with British designer Victoria Beckham.