Likely new Pakistan PM putting coalition government together

A Pakistani takes selfie with Imran Khan, center, head of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, as he leaves a party meeting in Islamabad, Pakistan, on Aug. 6, 2018. (AP)
Updated 11 min 15 sec ago
AP
Likely new Pakistan PM putting coalition government together

Updated 11 min 15 sec ago
AP
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's likely next prime minister is scrambling to get his coalition government in place as the caretaker government convenes the National Assembly next week to begin the process of transferring power to a new government following last month's national elections.

Caretaker Prime Minister Nasir-ul-Mulk asked President Mamnoon Husain on Thursday to convene the National Assembly on Aug. 13 for the swearing-in ceremony of newly elected lawmakers.

Popular longtime politician Imran Khan is expected to be elected premier next week. His Tahreek-e-Insaf party says it enjoys the backing of 180 lawmakers in the 342-seat assembly and he needs 172 votes to become prime minister for the next five years.

UK’s former Foreign Secretary, Boris Johnson to be probed over burqa comments

Updated 09 August 2018
Reuters
UK's former Foreign Secretary, Boris Johnson to be probed over burqa comments

  • The former foreign minister said women in burqas looked like bank robbers
  • Johnson refused to apologize after he made the comments
Updated 09 August 2018
Reuters
LONDON: British former foreign minister Boris Johnson will be investigated for a possible breach of the Conservative Party’s code of conduct after making comments about Muslim women who wear burqas, the Evening Standard newspaper said on Thursday.
The newspaper, citing unnamed party sources, reported that a formal decision to refer Johnson to an investigatory panel headed by a lawyer was expected later on Thursday.
Conservative campaign headquarters declined immediate comment on the report.

