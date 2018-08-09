FaceOf: Dr. Bandar bin Mohammed Al-Aiban, president of Saudi Arabia’s Human Rights Commission

You are here

Dr. Bandar bin Mohammed Al-Aiban is a former member of Saudi Arabia’s Shoura Council.
  • Saudi Human Rights Commission reaffirmed that accused persons in the Kingdom enjoy the safeguards to which they are entitled during investigation and trial
  • The Commission is a government body founded in 2005 to defend human rights
Dr. Bandar bin Mohammed Al-Aiban has been the president of Saudi Arabia’s Human Rights Commission since his appointment in 2009 upon a royal decree.
In 1979, Al-Aiban graduated from the University of Southern California in Los Angeles with a bachelor’s degree in industrial and systems engineering.
He also holds a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Southern California, and a Ph.D. in philosophy, political science and international relations from Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore (1996).
His experience includes working for the Saudi Arabian National Guard as undersecretary of the national guard for the western sector. He also worked in the Saudi National Guard office in the Saudi Arabian Embassy in Washington. Al-Aiban was born in Riyadh in 1954. He is a former member of Saudi Arabia’s Shoura Council.
The Saudi Human Rights Commission is a government body founded in 2005 to defend human rights.
On Wednesday the commission condemned the Canadian government’s interference in Saudi Arabia’s domestic affairs which, it said, was a flagrant violation of international conventions and norms.
The commission reaffirmed that accused persons in the Kingdom enjoy the safeguards to which they are entitled during investigation and trial in accordance with national and international conventions to which the Kingdom is a party, as reflected by reports presented by Saudi Arabia before the UN contractual bodies.
It also emphasized the importance of protecting and promoting human rights, and rejected any politicization of human rights.

JEDDAH: Saudi and Eritrean delegations have held a series of meetings to deepen relations between the two countries. Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir visited the Eritrean capital Asmara for talks with President Isaias Afwerki. On Sunday, Al-Jubeir met Eritrean Foreign Minister Osman Saleh Mohammed in Jeddah.
The two foreign ministers discussed issues of mutual interest, and regional and global developments.
Saudi Arabia and Eritrea enjoy historical ties. Following the formation of the Anti-Terror Quartet (ATQ) — comprising Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the UAE and Bahrain — Eritrea sided with the group in support of its principled stand.
It also stood firmly with the ATQ after it cut ties with Qatar in protest against its support for terrorist groups and Iran, which is flouting international laws by interfering in the internal affairs of the countries in the Middle East. Afwerki visited Saudi Arabia several weeks ago at the invitation of King Salman.

