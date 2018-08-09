Melania Trump’s Slovenian parents get US citizenship

NEW YORK: The Slovenian-born parents of US First Lady Melania Trump became US citizens at a naturalization ceremony in New York on Thursday, their immigration lawyer Michael Wildes confirmed to AFP.
President Donald Trump’s in-laws, Viktor and Amalija Knavs, took the oath of citizenship, Wildes said.
He did not specify how long it had taken the Knavs to complete the citizenship process, nor whether the 48-year-old First Lady had sponsored their permanent residency.
Trump has taken a hard-line on immigration policy, criticizing so-called main migration that allows naturalized US citizens to sponsor close relatives for permanent residency.
The Republican president argues that the system steals jobs from Americans and threatens national security, calling for a merit-based system that preferences more educated, English-speaking professionals.
Viktor Knavs, a car salesman in Slovenia, and Amalija, who worked in a textile factory, are over 70 years old, retired and pass much of the year in the United States, where they regularly spend time with their daughter and grandson Barron.
Israel faces crocodile conundrum with stranded reptiles
- Hundreds of crocodiles are stranded at the farm in a remote spot in the Jordan Valley
- They were left behind by a pair of failed business ventures
PETZAEL, West Bank: An Israeli businessman appears to have bitten off more than he can chew with plans for a crocodile farm in a West Bank settlement.
Hundreds of crocodiles are stranded at the farm in a remote spot in the Jordan Valley — left behind by a pair of failed business ventures.
The crocodiles were brought to Petzael settlement in the mid-1990s as a tourist attraction. Ensuing Israeli-Palestinian violence kept visitors away, prompting the crocodiles’ purchase by an entrepreneur hoping to sell them for their skin.
But his venture flopped after Israel passed a law in 2012 defining the crocodile as a protected animal. Multiple attempts to sell them abroad have failed. Dozens have escaped, only to be found later.
Israel says it’s working to find a “practical solution” to the conundrum.