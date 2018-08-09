TheFace: Sara Abdullah Alrumikhani, hospital customer-care manager

Helping a new generation of Saudi students and graduates find their professional and personal path has become a life’s goal for Sara Abdullah Alrumikhani, a customer-care manager at Dr. Soliman Fakeeh Hospital, one of Jeddah’s leading medical facilities.

Alrumikhani, who was born to a Qassimi father and Syrian mother and raised in Jeddah, gained her master’s degree in health administration from the University of Scranton in Pennsylvania, US.

After returning to Saudi Arabia, she joined other US graduates to share their experiences with prospective Saudi students planning to study abroad.

The graduates’ initiative led to the formation of the Generations for Generations (G4G) group, which Alrumikhani describes as “my second family and my baby.”

Since early 2013 the group has dedicated its effort to “helping students seek the right path and be good representatives for our country, Saudi Arabia,” she said.

In 2016, G4G expanded its mission and goals to help recent graduates develop a career plan. The group offers advice on subjects ranging from job searches to writing CVs and conducting interviews.

“Our main reason for changing is to keep pace with demand,” she said. “A decline in scholarship numbers has been noticed, with restrictions in some fields of study that Saudi students could pursue based on job-market needs.

“Those were clear signs for the team to make a change by providing a new program that is more significant and of a higher value to the next generation’s personal and professional journey.

“We are heading in the right direction, because the decision to change was supported by facts. We will succeed, as we did with the previous vision, because we have the resources, skill, enthusiasm and, most importantly, the reputation we have built and the trust we have gained.”

Through her work with G4G, Alrumikhani has appeared on programs such as “Kalam Nawaem” on MBC and “Sayedati” on Rotana Khalijiah. She has also taken part in discussions on youth improvements in Jeddah with Prince Abdullah bin Bandar, deputy governor of Makkah region.

“I have decided to dedicate my effort for the new generation of Saudis to help them seek the right path and to be good representatives for our country,” she said.

Alrumikhani described her time studying in the US as an important period in her professional and personal development.

“I give credit to both my family and country for helping me develop a strong understanding and appreciation of both Islamic and multicultural backgrounds,” she said.