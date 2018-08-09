You are here

TheFace: Sara Abdullah Alrumikhani, hospital customer-care manager

For Sara Abdullah Alrumikhani, helping a new generation of Saudi college graduates find their professional and personal path is a life's goal. (Supplied photo)
  • Alrumkani is one of the founding members of the formation of the Generations for Generations (G4G) group
  • The group helps Saudis studying abroad "to seek the right path and be good representatives for our country"
Helping a new generation of Saudi students and graduates find their professional and personal path has become a life’s goal for Sara Abdullah Alrumikhani, a customer-care manager at Dr. Soliman Fakeeh Hospital, one of Jeddah’s leading medical facilities.

Alrumikhani, who was born to a Qassimi father and Syrian mother and raised in Jeddah, gained her master’s degree in health administration from the University of Scranton in Pennsylvania, US.

After returning to Saudi Arabia, she joined other US graduates to share their experiences with prospective Saudi students planning to study abroad.

The graduates’ initiative led to the formation of the Generations for Generations (G4G) group, which Alrumikhani describes as “my second family and my baby.”

Since early 2013 the group has dedicated its effort to “helping students seek the right path and be good representatives for our country, Saudi Arabia,” she said.

In 2016, G4G expanded its mission and goals to help recent graduates develop a career plan. The group offers advice on subjects ranging from job searches to writing CVs and conducting interviews.

“Our main reason for changing is to keep pace with demand,” she said. “A decline in scholarship numbers has been noticed, with restrictions in some fields of study that Saudi students could pursue based on job-market needs.

“Those were clear signs for the team to make a change by providing a new program that is more significant and of a higher value to the next generation’s personal and professional journey.

“We are heading in the right direction, because the decision to change was supported by facts. We will succeed, as we did with the previous vision, because we have the resources, skill, enthusiasm and, most importantly, the reputation we have built and the trust we have gained.”

Through her work with G4G, Alrumikhani has appeared on programs such as “Kalam Nawaem” on MBC and “Sayedati” on Rotana Khalijiah. She has also taken part in discussions on youth improvements in Jeddah with Prince Abdullah bin Bandar, deputy governor of Makkah region.

“I have decided to dedicate my effort for the new generation of Saudis to help them seek the right path and to be good representatives for our country,” she said.

Alrumikhani described her time studying in the US as an important period in her professional and personal development.

“I give credit to both my family and country for helping me develop a strong understanding and appreciation of both Islamic and multicultural backgrounds,” she said.

 

 

Silicon Valley sets out a path for Saudi women high-flyers

Updated 09 August 2018
Ahmad Alsaidlani
0

Silicon Valley sets out a path for Saudi women high-flyers

  • Invested is a women and business empowerment event to inspire and equip the next generation of female leaders
  • Invested set out to give Saudi students across California access to the tools, networks and resources that would help them succeed with their big ideasThey are driving economies, paving way for Saudi future
Updated 09 August 2018
Ahmad Alsaidlani
0

JEDDAH: At the Google Community Space in San Francisco, two companies joined forces on Tuesday to encourage women-led start-ups from Saudi Arabia to Silicon Valley. 

Invested, a women and business empowerment event to inspire and equip the next generation of female leaders, was co-organized by Spark, the Bay Area’s largest community of young philanthropists working for gender equality, and Blossom, the first Jeddah-based accelerator to focus on women-led technology startups in Saudi Arabia 

“Female founders received only 2 percent of venture capital (VC) dollars in 2017, and only 9 percent of US VCs are women” said Amanda Brock, Spark’s executive director.

Invested set out to give Saudi students across California access to the tools, networks and resources that would help them succeed with their big ideas.

“I remember one of the first and best ways I learned about entrepreneurship was through an event in California. It was the best event of my life. It changed everything for me.” said Emon Shakoor, CEO and founder of Blossom.

Students at Invested met and heard directly from women who have been changing entrepreneurship globally.

“Invested had dynamic, educational and confidence-boosting TED-style talks, mentorship from leaders in the field, and strategic networking activities with founders, funders, tech giants, leading accelerators and incubators from Silicon Valley and the Arab world,” Shakoor said. 

Speakers included Caitlin Crosby, founder and CEO of the Giving Keys; Shannon Spanhake, founder and CEO of Cleo; Brittany Davis, director of Deal Flow at Backstage Capital; Abdulrahman Al-Turjuman, section head of marketing at Sedco Holding; and Tasneem Sabri, co-founder of Vela and senior program manager at TechWadi.

“What I wanted every Saudi student studying abroad to know is that working hard and studying in college is not enough,” Shakoor said. “Your network is your empire. Invest in your mind because no one can take that away from you.”

Blossom also launched a promotional campaign for the event with dozens of women interviewed across Saudi Arabia sharing their stories of success and encouraging other Saudi women to push for job creation in the Kingdom.

Sponsors for the event included Silicon Valley Bank, Nour Nouf, Sedco Holding’s Rowad Riyali, Beauti, Saudis in USA and Destination Jeddah. 

“Today, 70 percent of Saudi Arabia’s population is under the age of 34. There are more Saudi women graduating from college, more Saudi women starting businesses, and research shows that the most successful companies have at least one woman founder on the team,” Shakoor said.

“So this year Saudi women are not only driving cars, they are also driving economies and paving the way for Saudi Arabia’s future.

“As one of the youngest Saudi entrepreneurs in the Kingdom, my advice to the youth is to start now, start young.”

