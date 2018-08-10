UN envoy urges Iraqi leaders to form inclusive government

UNITED NATIONS: The UN envoy for Iraq urged its political leaders on Wednesday to listen to the people and seize the opportunity to form “a patriotic, inclusive and non-sectarian national government” that will use the country’s vast resources including oil to benefit all Iraqis.
A new government cannot be formed until final results of May 12 parliamentary elections are announced. Voting was marred by allegations of fraud and irregularities and a partial recount of ballots was ordered. It was completed Monday but the election commission did not make the final results public.
UN Special Representative Jan Kubis told the Security Council that a new national government must prioritize a host of political, economic and social reforms as well as reconciliation and good governance including fighting corruption.
It must also create jobs, put all armed groups “under the strict control of the state,” and act against “insubordinate militias and criminal gangs,” and tackle inequality, he said.
Despite billions of dollars spent since the 2003 US-led invasion toppled dictator Saddam Hussein, many Iraqi cities and towns are still experiencing severe power cuts and rolling blackouts, issues that partly fueled last month’s protests in Iraq’s southern Shiite heartland.
Kubis said Prime Minister Haider Abadi “has made major efforts to provide swift and tailored responses to legitimate popular demands,” but the measures “remain insufficient to address the depth of people’s needs and concerns.”
The elections, the fourth since Saddam was toppled, saw the lowest turnout in 15 years which Kubis said already delivered “a strong message of dissatisfaction with the current state of management of public affairs.”
“Although the scale of protest has now decreased,” he said, “demonstrations are far from over, including around major oil installations in Basra,” in southern Iraq.
Iraqis also faces a continuing threat from the Daesh group, which controlled nearly a third of the country after its 2014 offensive. In recent years, Iraqi forces backed by a US-led coalition have gradually driven the militants from all the territory they once held and the government declared military victory over the extremist group late last year.
But Kubis said remnants of Daesh, “continue sporadically to conduct terrorist attacks against civilians, government premises and the Iraqi security forces.”
“Daesh remains a threat,” he said. “Daesh tactics include the targeting of local mayors and their families, and the abduction and killing of other civilians, including at fake check points.”
Although the level of violence in Iraq has decreased since last year, Kubis said, “armed conflict, terrorism and acts of violence continued to take a toll on civilians.”
In June, he said, at least 76 civilians were killed and 129 wounded, and in July at least 79 civilians were killed and 99 wounded.
So far this year, Kubis said, Iraqi courts have publicly announced 76 death sentences for terrorism-related crimes including against 24 women. He said 23 of them were foreigners — 17 Turks, 3 from Krgyzstan, 2 Azerbaijanis and 1 German.
Kubis said 26 executions have been announced so far this year.
“It is time to address the root causes of terrorism by engaging in constructive and genuine national dialogue,” he said.
Kubis said the demonstrations in southern Iraq put a spotlight on the region’s “massive and long-neglected social, economic and development needs” which weren’t addressed partly due to the priority given to fighting Daesh.
It is even more urgent that these inequalities are addressed now, he said, because tens of thousands of young men from the south and Baghdad who were mobilized to fight Daesh are now returning home “without jobs, and without adequate support for them and the families of the martyrs” who were killed.
UN envoy urges Iraqi leaders to form inclusive government
UN envoy urges Iraqi leaders to form inclusive government
- Iraqis faces a continuing threat from the Daesh group, which controlled nearly a third of the country after its 2014 offensive
- “It is time to address the root causes of terrorism by engaging in constructive and genuine national dialogue”
UNITED NATIONS: The UN envoy for Iraq urged its political leaders on Wednesday to listen to the people and seize the opportunity to form “a patriotic, inclusive and non-sectarian national government” that will use the country’s vast resources including oil to benefit all Iraqis.
Recount shows Iraq’s Sadr retains election victory, no major changes
- Iraq’s Independent High Election Commission released the results of the recount on its website early on Friday
- The IHEC said the results of the recount matched the initial results from 13 of Iraq’s 18 provinces
BAGHDAD: Populist Shiite cleric Moqtada Al-Sadr retained his lead in Iraq’s May parliamentary election, results of a nationwide recount of votes showed on Friday, positioning him to play a central role in forming the country’s next government.
Iraq’s Independent High Election Commission (IHEC) released the results of the recount on its website early on Friday. Parliament ordered the recount in June after widespread allegations of fraud cast doubt on the integrity of the ballot.
The IHEC said the results of the recount matched the initial results from 13 of Iraq’s 18 provinces.
The winning parties are still embroiled in negotiations over forming the next governing coalition three months after the vote, with no sign of an imminent conclusion.
The recount did not alter the initial results significantly, with Sadr keeping his tally of 54 seats.
A group of Iran-backed Shiite militia leaders remained second behind Sadr’s bloc but gained an extra seat that pushed them to 48, with incumbent Prime Minister Haider Al-Abadi’s bloc still in third place with 42 seats.
Abadi, who is seeking a second term in office, is heading a fragile caretaker government until a new one is formed.
The political uncertainty over the makeup of the new government has raised tensions at a time when public impatience is growing over poor basic services, unemployment and the slow pace of rebuilding after a three-year war with the Islamic State militant group.
Anger is mounting with frequent protests, backed by Iraq’s top Shiite cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali Al-Sistani, taking place in the Shiite southern provinces.
Sadr, who also backs the protests, has issued a list of 40 conditions he says the new prime minister has to meet, including being politically independent and not running for re-election, for his bloc to join a governing coalition and that he would go into opposition if the conditions were not met.
Recount
The manual recount has been politically contentious from the start, although it was never expected to widely alter the results.
The IHEC said on Monday it had completed the recount but was forced to cut the process short in the capital, Baghdad, because voting records had been destroyed by a warehouse fire two months ago.
The fire broke out hours after parliament ordered the recount and suspended the electoral commission’s leadership, replacing it with a panel of judges, after a government report concluded there were serious violations in an initial count using an electronic vote-counting system.
The digitised system was intended to help regulate and speed up vote-counting. However, critics have claimed the tabulation system in electronic voting machines that were used for the first time were not secure enough from tampering.
The IHEC ignored an anti-corruption body’s warnings about the credibility of the electronic machines used in the election, a document seen by Reuters showed.
The devices, provided by South Korean company Miru Systems under a deal with the IHEC, are at the heart of fraud allegations that led to the manual recount.
Concerns about the election count center on discrepancies in the tallying of votes by the voting machines, mainly in the Kurdish province of Sulaimaniya and the ethnically mixed province of Kirkuk, and suggestions that the devices could have been tampered with or hacked into in order to skew the result.