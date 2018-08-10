Oil mixed as Iran sanctions seen tightening market, trade spat weighs on trade

SINGAPORE: Oil markets on Friday were torn between concerns that the US-China trade dispute would stall economic growth, while Washington’s sanctions against Iran were expected to tighten supplies.
Front-month Brent crude oil futures were at $72.12 per barrel at 0246 GMT, up 5 cents from their last close.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were flat at $66.81 a barrel.
Despite the possibility of a slowdown in economic growth due to escalating trade tensions, oil markets are for now relatively tight, analysts said, mostly because of sanctions on Iranian oil exports the United States plan to implement in November.
Although many other powers, including the European Union and major Asian buyers such as China and India oppose sanctions, many are expected to bow to American pressure.
“Iranian exports are set for a ‘cliff edge exit’ from the market in Q4 2018,” BMI Research said in a note.
“We do not believe that sanctions have been fully priced into Brent, leaving room for a significant run up in prices toward the end of the year,” it added.
Analysts expect the drop-off in Iranian crude exports to range between 500,000 barrels per day and 1.3 million bpd.
The reduction will largely depend on whether major buyers of Iranian oil in Asia, including India, South Korea and Japan, receive sanctions waivers that would still allow some imports.
It is also not clear whether China, the biggest buyer of Iranian crude, will bow to Washington’s pressure.
Trade dispute
Friday’s markets acted cautiously amid heightened trade tensions between Washington and Beijing.
“The market seems to be focused on fears of reduced demand from China, partially due to the effects of the trade wars between China and the United States,” said William O’Loughlin, investment analyst at Australia’s Rivkin Securities.
In the latest round, China said it would impose additional tariffs of 25 percent on $16 billion worth of US imports, which would include refined products, autos and medical equipment.
Crucially to oil markets, however, crude has been dropped off the list.
Kenneth Medlock of the Baker Institute for Public Policy said Beijing’s decision reflected China’s reliance on imports.
“The issue for the Chinese is that any tariff on US exports (including) oil will likely hurt their economy disproportionately because they have to import,” he said, noting that “US exports will find a home regardless of how the global supply deck is reshuffled.”
US crude exports to China, seen as a tool to reduce America’s trade deficit with Asia’s biggest economy, have soared in the last two years and by the middle of this year were worth around $1 billion per month.
Troubled UK retailer House of Fraser snapped up by sports chain
The 169-year-old company joined a string of major British retailers who have fallen victim to fierce online competition, rising business rates and stretched household budgets amid Brexit uncertainty.
House of Fraser, which has department stores dotted across Britain and Ireland, currently employs about 17,500 staff — but 6,000 jobs were already on the chopping block in an overhaul that had been unveiled in June.
Shortly after it revealed it would be appointing administrators, Sports Direct announced it had acquired almost all the business and assets for £90 million.
“The group has acquired all of the UK stores of House of Fraser, the House of Fraser brand and all of the stock in the business,” the firm said in a statement to the London Stock Exchange.
Sports Direct owner Mike Ashley already had an 11 percent stake in the department store chain, and also has stakes in rivals such as Debenhams and French Connection.
House of Fraser, which had been controlled by the Chinese conglomerate Sanpower, had earlier announced the appointment of Ernst & Young as administrators.
Administration is the process whereby a troubled company calls upon independent manager in a bid to restructure the business and remain operational.
Joint administrator Alan Hudson said the sale “preserves as many of the jobs of House of Fraser’s employees as possible.”
“We hope that this will give the business the stable financial platform that it requires to flourish in the current retail environment,” he added.
House of Fraser revealed last week that it had lost a proposed investment from the Chinese owner of Hamleys and was looking for a new rescuer.
It had already said in June that it was shutting 31 of its 59 stores across Britain and Ireland.
The group had announced the drastic restructuring after agreeing a 51-percent sale to China’s C.banner International Holdings, which already owns the London toy retailer Hamleys, for £70 million.
However, C.banner said a slump in its own share price had rendered the transaction “impracticable and inadvisable,” and it axed the deal.
Sports Direct said in its statement that “for the year ended 28 January 2017..., the House of Fraser group had gross assets of £946.3 million and made £14.7 million net profit.”
British retailers with high numbers of stores are suffering from fierce online competition from the likes of Amazon, while battling against discounting in big supermarket chains.
The country is also experiencing weak household spending generally amid economic uncertainty generated by Britain’s looming EU departure in 2019.
“There’s no denying it’s a worrying time for retailers at the moment and some retail space most probably has no future,” said Maxine Vogt, analyst at research consultancy Euromonitor.
“However their fate is not sealed and we are still far from the ‘retail apocalypse’ many predicted at the end of last year.”
British budget chain Poundworld collapsed earlier this year with the loss of some 5,100 jobs.
Meanwhile, thousands of jobs have also gone with the demise of clothing outlet Calvetron, Toys ‘R’ Us toy chain, Maplin electronics stores and Warren Evans bed manufacturers.