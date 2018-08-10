You are here

Indonesian president picks cleric as running mate in 2019

Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo, center left, speaks as his running mate Ma'ruf Amin, center right, listens prior to formal registration as candidates for the 2019 presidential election in Jakarta, Indonesia. Friday, Aug. 10,2018. (AP)
Updated 10 August 2018
AP
Indonesian president picks cleric as running mate in 2019

  • President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo has formally registered as a candidate in 2019 elections
  • He has chosen a conservative Islamic cleric as his running mate
Updated 10 August 2018
AP
JAKARTA: Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo has formally registered as a candidate in 2019 elections and has chosen a conservative Islamic cleric as his running mate.
Jokowi, the first Indonesian president from outside the military and political elite, announced his vice presidential candidate, Ma’ruf Amin, on Thursday after weeks of fevered speculation in local media.
Amin heads the influential Indonesian Ulema Council and the advisory council of Nahdlatul Ulama, the world’s largest Muslim organization.
Jokowi’s pick disappointed liberals but analysts say it shores up his position among conservative Muslims who demonstrated their political power last year with the ouster of Jakarta’s minority Christian governor who was later imprisoned for blasphemy.
Jokowi’s opponent, former general Prabowo Subianto, is running with businessman and deputy Jakarta governor Sandiaga Uno.

Topics: indonesia elections 2018

Romanian expatriates stage anti-govt protest in Bucharest

Updated 10 August 2018
AP
Romanian expatriates stage anti-govt protest in Bucharest

  • More than 1,000 protesters waving Romanian and European Union flags, booed and yelled Justice, not corruption!
  • Many of the estimated 3 million Romanians living abroad say they left because of corruption, low wages and lack of opportunities
Updated 10 August 2018
AP
BUCHAREST, Romania: Romanians who live abroad flocked to an anti-government protest in Bucharest on Friday, urging the left-wing government to resign and call an early election.
The expatriates, some of whom drove across Europe to attend the demonstration, are angry about how Romania is governed. Many of the estimated 3 million Romanians living abroad say they left because of corruption, low wages and lack of opportunities.
More than 1,000 protesters waved Romanian and European Union flags, booed and yelled “Justice, not corruption!” outside government offices in the capital.
Protesters briefly scuffled with riot police when they tried to break through a police line guarding the government offices. At least one man was detained.
The protests were to continue into Friday evening.
Since the Social Democrats won power in 2016, Romanians have regularly protested government moves to put in new laws that critics say weaken the nation’s fight against corruption.

Topics: Romania Bucharest

