Where Omar Abdulrahman ranks in Al-Hilal's most expensive signings

LONDON: Al-Hilal pulled off the biggest transfer in their history this week when they signed Omar Abdulrahman from Al-Ain. However, the UAE playmaker is only on loan and it cost Al-Hilal $17 million to bring him to the Kingdom, which is nearly double their record transfer fee. We look at the previous top five fees the Saudi Pro League giants have spent in their storied history.
$8.75m
Al-Hilal set their transfer record in 2011 when they signed Youssef El-Arabi from Caen. He only spent one season in the Kingdom, scoring 12 goals in 21 goals, before Granda snapped up the Moroccan international.
$8.17m
Thiago Neves was a roaring success during two spells at Al-Hilal, scoring 40 goals in 73 appearances. They certainly got good value from the money they paid Hamburg for the Brazilian in 2009.
$7m
The Romanian midfielder Mirel Radoi got life at Al-Hilal off to a dream start when he scored on his debut in the derby win over Al-Nassr in 2009. He proved excellent value after signing from Steaua Bucarest.
$7m
Yasser Al-Qahtani became one of the most expensive Saudi Arabia players when he made the jump from Al-Qadisiyah to sign for Al-Hilal in 2005. He spent 13 years in Riyadh, scoring 88 goals in 160 games. He did have one season on loan at Al-Ain, where he rattled in seven goals in 15 games.
$6.4m
Brazilian forward Leo Bonatini made headlines in 2016 when he swapped life in Brazil for a new career in the Kingdom. He averaged nearly a goal a game during two seasons at Al-Hilal before he moved to England. He has just signed a four-year contract at Wolves.