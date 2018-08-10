You are here

Shooting in Fredericton, Canada leaves 4 dead – including two police officers

Emergency vehicles are seen at the Brookside Drive area in Fredericton, Canada. (Reuters)
Updated 10 August 2018
  • One suspect is in custody after the shooting in Fredericton, New Brunswick
  • Fredericton police are asking residents to avoid Brookside Drive area as incident is ongoing
FREDERICTON, New Brunswick: Four people, including two police officers, were killed in a shooting in the eastern Canadian city of Fredericton and one person was taken into custody, police said on Friday.

Fredericton police are asking residents to avoid the area and stay in their homes. The circumstances of the shooting are unclear, but police said on Twitter that the “incident is ongoing.”
They were also asking people on Facebook not to use social media to report on police locations. 

Gun laws in Canada are more strict than in the United States but a proliferation of weapons has led to an increase in gun crimes in recent years.
“Awful news coming out of Fredericton,” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Twitter. “My heart goes out to everyone affected by this morning’s shooting. We’re following the situation closely.”

David MacCoubrey, who lives in Fredericton, said he heard about 20 shots in total.
He awoke in his apartment on Brookside Drive around 7 a.m. local time to the sound of gunshots 33 feet (10 meters) away.
MacCoubrey said his apartment complex has four buildings in a square, and it sounded like the shots were coming from the middle of the complex.
He said police have been searching the complex, and he’s been sitting away from windows.

Fredericton, a city of about 56,000, is the capital of the province of New Brunswick.

Three Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers were killed and two more were wounded in 2014 in Moncton, New Brunswick.

 

 

Topics: Canada New Brunswick Fredericton

0
Death toll from Indonesia quake climbs over 320

Updated 10 August 2018
Reuters
0

PEMANANG: The death toll from a huge 6.9 magnitude earthquake in Indonesia’s Lombok island has climbed to more than 320, officials said on Friday, even as relief efforts picked up pace.
The national disaster mitigation agency said it had verified 321 deaths and that over 270,000 people had been forced to flee their homes because of a series of tremors over the past two weeks.
On Thursday, the death toll from Sunday’s quake jumped to 259.
A fresh 5.9 magnitude aftershock prompted fresh panic in the north of the popular holiday destination on Thursday.
Nearly 75 percent of residential structures have been destroyed in northern Lombok because of poor construction unable to withstand strong tremors, the agency said in a statement.
“Aid is being distributed as quickly as possible upon arrival,” Sutopo Nugroho, spokesman for the agency said in a statement, adding that hundreds of volunteers were assisting the efforts.
Mobile kitchens have started distributing much-needed food and water to thousands of evacuees in the worst-hit areas, he said, after several days’ delay due to poor access and communications.
President Joko Widodo on Friday said he was delaying plans to visit Lombok until next week, citing concerns over continuing aftershocks.
“After the emergency period is over, the government will undertake rehabilitation, reconstruction, repairs to residential areas and public facilities,” the cabinet secretariat website quoted Widodo as saying.
Widodo visited the island after a 6.4 magnitude quake on July 29 killed 17 people and injured dozens more.
The quakes have prompted tourists to flee during what is otherwise the peak season for the island destination famous for its beaches.

Topics: Indonesia earthquakes

