Shooting in Fredericton, Canada leaves 4 dead – including two police officers

FREDERICTON, New Brunswick: Four people, including two police officers, were killed in a shooting in the eastern Canadian city of Fredericton and one person was taken into custody, police said on Friday.

Fredericton police are asking residents to avoid the area and stay in their homes. The circumstances of the shooting are unclear, but police said on Twitter that the “incident is ongoing.”

They were also asking people on Facebook not to use social media to report on police locations.

Gun laws in Canada are more strict than in the United States but a proliferation of weapons has led to an increase in gun crimes in recent years.

“Awful news coming out of Fredericton,” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Twitter. “My heart goes out to everyone affected by this morning’s shooting. We’re following the situation closely.”

David MacCoubrey, who lives in Fredericton, said he heard about 20 shots in total.

He awoke in his apartment on Brookside Drive around 7 a.m. local time to the sound of gunshots 33 feet (10 meters) away.

MacCoubrey said his apartment complex has four buildings in a square, and it sounded like the shots were coming from the middle of the complex.

He said police have been searching the complex, and he’s been sitting away from windows.

Fredericton, a city of about 56,000, is the capital of the province of New Brunswick.

Three Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers were killed and two more were wounded in 2014 in Moncton, New Brunswick.