Saudi Arabia's King Salman hosts 1,000 pilgrims from Palestine

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's King Salman has announced the Kingdom will host 1,000 female and male pilgrims who are relatives of Palestinian martyrs this Hajj season.

The initiative is part of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Hajj Guests Program, annually supervised by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance.

In a statement, Sheikh Dr. Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz Al Al-Sheikh, Minister of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance, said that this year’s guests are coming from the continents of Asia, Africa and Europe, noting that as many as 43,547 female and male pilgrims have benefited from this program since its inception 22 years ago.