Saudi Arabia's King Salman hosts 1,000 pilgrims from Palestine

King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al-Saud. (SPA)
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's King Salman has announced the Kingdom will host 1,000 female and male pilgrims who are relatives of Palestinian martyrs this Hajj season.

The initiative is part of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Hajj Guests Program, annually supervised by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance.
In a statement, Sheikh Dr. Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz Al Al-Sheikh, Minister of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance, said that this year’s guests are coming from the continents of Asia, Africa and Europe, noting that as many as 43,547 female and male pilgrims have benefited from this program since its inception 22 years ago.

Joint ministerial group sign accord for stronger Saudi-New Zealand cooperation

Abdulrahman Al-Fadhli, minister of environment, water and agriculture, with David Parker, New Zealand’s minister of trade and export growth, in Auckland. (SPA)
Joint ministerial group sign accord for stronger Saudi-New Zealand cooperation

  • Trade between the two countries has witnessed remarkable development in past years, rising from SR675 million ($16 million) to about SR3 billion in 2016
  • The committee will contribute to the development of sustainable cooperation in all fields
A Saudi and New Zealand joint ministerial group ended a two-day series of meetings in Auckland on Friday with an agreement to strengthen cooperation between the two countries.
The committee’s minutes were signed by Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Abdulrahman Al-Fadhli, and New Zealand Minister of Trade and Export Growth David Parker.
Saleh Al-Nuweiser, charge d’affaires of the Saudi Embassy in New Zealand, and representatives of the government bodies took part in the meetings.
Al-Fadhli said: “Trade between the two countries has witnessed remarkable development in past years, rising from SR675 million ($16 million) to about SR3 billion in 2016.”
He said the committee will contribute to the development of sustainable cooperation in all fields.
Abdulaziz Al-Hewesh, director-general of the ministry’s General Administration of Legal Affairs and International Cooperation, said that the joint ministerial committee recommended strengthening work and partnerships to achieve the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 in the fields of diplomacy and justice, trade and investment, consumer protection, standardization, finance and banking, as well as cooperation in the fields of energy, industry, mineral wealth, information technology and sports.
The committee “is a confirmation of the friendly relations and common interests between the Kingdom and New Zealand,” he said.

