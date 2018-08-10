Saudi Arabia’s tax authority finds 323 VAT violations during inspection tour

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Zakat and Tax (GAZT) announced the seizure of 323 VAT violations during
an inspection campaign targeting mobile phones and electronic appliances in commercial centers and shops throughout the Kingdom.
The campaign was aimed at ensuring that establishments comply with the value added tax system and its executive regulations, reported the Saudi Press Agency.
The field campaign carried out by the authority’s inspection teams began last week and targeted 1,876 locations in various regions of the Kingdom.
The violations included the failure of companies to use the approved tax invoice forms, which includes their individual unique tax number, not presenting the VAT registration certificate, or issuing invalid invoices by companies not bound by tax invoice requirements.
GAZT seeks to raise awareness among businesses on the importance of applying VAT and ensure proper application of all tax procedures through its ongoing field campaigns.
The authority reiterated its call to all consumers to use and abide by the VAT application that allows them to identify which businesses are registered with the VAT system.
Joint ministerial group sign accord for stronger Saudi-New Zealand cooperation
- Trade between the two countries has witnessed remarkable development in past years, rising from SR675 million ($16 million) to about SR3 billion in 2016
- The committee will contribute to the development of sustainable cooperation in all fields
A Saudi and New Zealand joint ministerial group ended a two-day series of meetings in Auckland on Friday with an agreement to strengthen cooperation between the two countries.
The committee’s minutes were signed by Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Abdulrahman Al-Fadhli, and New Zealand Minister of Trade and Export Growth David Parker.
Saleh Al-Nuweiser, charge d’affaires of the Saudi Embassy in New Zealand, and representatives of the government bodies took part in the meetings.
Al-Fadhli said: “Trade between the two countries has witnessed remarkable development in past years, rising from SR675 million ($16 million) to about SR3 billion in 2016.”
He said the committee will contribute to the development of sustainable cooperation in all fields.
Abdulaziz Al-Hewesh, director-general of the ministry’s General Administration of Legal Affairs and International Cooperation, said that the joint ministerial committee recommended strengthening work and partnerships to achieve the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 in the fields of diplomacy and justice, trade and investment, consumer protection, standardization, finance and banking, as well as cooperation in the fields of energy, industry, mineral wealth, information technology and sports.
The committee “is a confirmation of the friendly relations and common interests between the Kingdom and New Zealand,” he said.