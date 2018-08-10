Anderson, Woakes strike as India dismissed for 107 in second Test

LONDON: James Anderson took five wickets and Chris Woakes dismissed Virat Kohli as India were bowled out for just 107 on the second day of the second Test against England at Lord’s on Friday.
Anderson’s return of five wickets for 20 runs in 13.2 overs left him just one dismissal shy of becoming the first bowler to take 100 Test wickets at Lord’s.
Woakes, recalled in place of fellow pace-bowling all-rounder Ben Stokes, omitted because of his ongoing trial for affray, removed India captain Kohli (23) and Hardik Pandya (11) in extraordinary fashion on his way to two for 19 in six overs.
In both cases he had the batsmen caught by Jos Buttler the very next delivery after the second slip had dropped each of them, with the ball going for four.
Woakes, 29, missed out on England’s 31-run win in the first Test of a five-match series at Edgbaston, his Warwickshire home ground, because of fitness concerns after knee and thigh injuries.
“The first game back can always be tricky, especially when you’ve got world-class batsmen to come up against,” said Anderson. “But he handled the task brilliantly.”
England captain Joe Root decided to field when he won the toss, a combination of cloudy skies and a green-tinged pitch were ideal for Anderson.
“Some days it hoops round,” Anderson told reporters.
“With the experience we’ve had of bowling on flat decks and the ball doing nothing, when you get the opportunity like that you lick your lips and try to show off your skills.
“We exploit those conditions as well as anyone in the world.”
India’s Ajinkya Rahane, who was caught at first slip by Alastair Cook off Anderson for 18, said the conditions were just about as tough for batting as they could be.
“I thought the wicket, because of the weather we cannot control, it was to bat on,” he said.
“The first half (of the day), when the game was on and off, it was difficult for the batting team to switch on and off.
“I would like to give credit to the English bowling team –- James Anderson, Stuart Broad -– they bowled really well as a unit,” Rahane added.
After rain meant there was no play on Thursday, Anderson struck with the fifth ball of the match when Murali Vijay, aiming legside, was undone by late outswing and bowled for a duck.
Anderson then had KL Rahul (eight) caught behind, with India now 10 for two.
Soon afterwards, rain stopped play soon afterwards with Cheteshwar Pujara, recalled after Shikhar Dhawan was dropped, and Kohli then both one not out.
The last thing India needed when play resumed was a run out.
Yet that was what happened off the last of the 12 balls bowled between lunch and tea.
Pujara, who has shown in the past he can cope with typical English conditions,set off for a single off Anderson.
Kohli responded, only to change his mind and retreat.
England debutant Ollie Pope kept his composure, however, the 20-year-old Surrey batsman sprinting in from point to remove the bails rather than shying at the stumps.
No sooner had Pujara been dismissed, then there was a fresh downpour and it was not until 5.10pm (1610 GMT) that the match re-started.
Dropped slip catches proved a problem for England at Edgbaston, with Kohli missed twice en route to 149 — his maiden Test century in England.
England would have been entitled to fear the worst when Kohli, on 19, was dropped by Buttler, their limited-overs wicket-keeper, off Woakes.
But the very next delivery saw Kohli edge a Woakes outswinger and Buttler made no mistake on this occasion.
It was a similar story with Pandya, Woakes putting the disappointment of a dropped catch aside to strike with his very next ball.
Ravichandran Ashwin top-scored with 29 before he was plumb leg before to Broad.
Anderson ended the day’s play when No 11 Ishant Sharma was lbw for nought.
That meant Anderson got his name on the Lord’s honors board yet again, thanks to a sixth haul of five wickets or more in a Test innings at the ‘home of cricket’.
MANCHESTER: Paul Pogba assumed the responsibility of captain handed to him by Jose Mourinho to help Manchester United get off to a winning start in the Premier League with a 2-1 win over Leicester City on Friday.
Less than a month since Pogba scored in the World Cup final to help France lift the trophy, he was thrown straight into action by Mourinho despite just returning to pre-season training this week.
Pogba’s third-minute spot-kick settled the hosts’ nerves as United allayed some of the doom and gloom predicted by Mourinho after failing to land a series of targets before Thursday’s transfer deadline.
Luke Shaw sealed the points seven minutes from time before Jamie Vardy headed home a consolation for the visitors.
After a week in which Pogba has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford, with Barcelona’s interest piqued by the Frenchman’s frosty relationship with Mourinho after he was repeatedly dropped last season, the Portuguese showed his faith in the midfielder by surprisingly handing him the armband.
Mourinho has consistently complained in recent weeks over his lack of backing from the United board and also had a host of injuries and players lacking match sharpness after the World Cup to contend with.
United added only Brazilian midfielder Fred, teenage full-back Diogo Dalot and third-choice goalkeeper Lee Grant to the squad that finished 19 points adrift of champions Manchester City last season.
But the hosts got a much-needed lift after just two minutes when Daniel Amartey was harshly adjudged by referee Andre Mariner to have handled Alexis Sanchez’s shot.
Pogba resisted the pleas of Sanchez to take the spot-kick and after a prolonged stuttering run up, dispatched his shot into the top corner giving Kasper Schmeichel no chance to repeat his penalty saving heroics at the World Cup for Denmark.
United failed to build on that positive start, though, as Leicester went onto enjoy the better of the first-half with £20 million signing James Maddison impressing on debut.
Mourinho was particularly annoyed to miss out on a series of center-back targets, including Leicester’s Harry Maguire who shone for England in Russia.
However, he can still rely on one of the world’s best goalkeepers as David de Gea put his poor World Cup showing behind him with a fine save to prevent Maddison levelling.
Fred had a debut to forget before being replaced 15 minutes from time and was lucky to even last that long when Mariner looked leniently on a kick out at Demarai Gray before half-time.
Both sides’ top scorers from last season, Romelu Lukaku and Vardy, started on the bench after their World Cup exertions and were introduced for the final quarter.
Vardy nearly made a vital contribution as provider when he outmuscled Shaw and picked out Gray in the middle who was denied by another fine save by De Gea.
Lukaku then passed up a golden chance when Schmeichel spread himself well to turn the Belgian’s effort over the bar.
Shaw, who himself has suffered plenty of criticism from Mourinho in the past two seasons, appeared to make the game safe when he fired low into the far corner to spark wild celebrations from his manager.
However, Vardy pulled a goal back deep into stoppage time when he stooped to head in after Ricardo Pereira’s cross came back off the post and United were forced to see out a nervy final few minutes to get off to a winning start.