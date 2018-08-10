JEDDAH: To provide subscribers with easier payment options, the Saudi Electricity Company (SEC) has announced the launch of its Tayseer program, which is available to residential subscribers whose monthly bills range from SR300 to SR3,000 ($80-$800).
The company stated that almost 3 million eligible subscribers will automatically be registered with the program, starting this month. Tayseer will cover the period from July to December 2018 and will allow subscribers to pay the average monthly consumption charges before settling their bill at the end of the year.
SEC also confirmed it will allow debts accrued by residential subscribers prior to July to be paid off in six monthly installments, starting in October.
Easier bill payment plan launched for power consumers in Saudi Arabia
Easier bill payment plan launched for power consumers in Saudi Arabia
JEDDAH: To provide subscribers with easier payment options, the Saudi Electricity Company (SEC) has announced the launch of its Tayseer program, which is available to residential subscribers whose monthly bills range from SR300 to SR3,000 ($80-$800).
Joint ministerial group sign accord for stronger Saudi-New Zealand cooperation
- Trade between the two countries has witnessed remarkable development in past years, rising from SR675 million ($16 million) to about SR3 billion in 2016
- The committee will contribute to the development of sustainable cooperation in all fields
A Saudi and New Zealand joint ministerial group ended a two-day series of meetings in Auckland on Friday with an agreement to strengthen cooperation between the two countries.
The committee’s minutes were signed by Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Abdulrahman Al-Fadhli, and New Zealand Minister of Trade and Export Growth David Parker.
Saleh Al-Nuweiser, charge d’affaires of the Saudi Embassy in New Zealand, and representatives of the government bodies took part in the meetings.
Al-Fadhli said: “Trade between the two countries has witnessed remarkable development in past years, rising from SR675 million ($16 million) to about SR3 billion in 2016.”
He said the committee will contribute to the development of sustainable cooperation in all fields.
Abdulaziz Al-Hewesh, director-general of the ministry’s General Administration of Legal Affairs and International Cooperation, said that the joint ministerial committee recommended strengthening work and partnerships to achieve the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 in the fields of diplomacy and justice, trade and investment, consumer protection, standardization, finance and banking, as well as cooperation in the fields of energy, industry, mineral wealth, information technology and sports.
The committee “is a confirmation of the friendly relations and common interests between the Kingdom and New Zealand,” he said.