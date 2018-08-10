You are here

Health body backs Saudi students in Canada

Updated 10 August 2018
Arab News
Health body backs Saudi students in Canada

Updated 10 August 2018
Arab News
JEDDAH: The Saudi Commission for Health Specialties (SCFHS) announced that it is fully prepared to support and participate in the efforts exerted by the committees formed to address the situation of Saudi scholarship students in Canada.
Fahad Saad Al-Qathami, spokesperson of SCFHS stressed the Commission’s full preparedness to take part in the efforts aiming at assisting and guiding the students who wish to complete their training in the Kingdom through Saudi specialization certification programs and minor specializations, after obtaining the approval of the required references.
The commission will respond to the questions and inquiries of students through “Tawasal” portal on its website, he said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi scholarship students

Joint ministerial group sign accord for stronger Saudi-New Zealand cooperation

Abdulrahman Al-Fadhli, minister of environment, water and agriculture, with David Parker, New Zealand’s minister of trade and export growth, in Auckland. (SPA)
Updated 58 min 37 sec ago
Arab News
Joint ministerial group sign accord for stronger Saudi-New Zealand cooperation

  • Trade between the two countries has witnessed remarkable development in past years, rising from SR675 million ($16 million) to about SR3 billion in 2016
  • The committee will contribute to the development of sustainable cooperation in all fields
Updated 58 min 37 sec ago
Arab News
A Saudi and New Zealand joint ministerial group ended a two-day series of meetings in Auckland on Friday with an agreement to strengthen cooperation between the two countries.
The committee’s minutes were signed by Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Abdulrahman Al-Fadhli, and New Zealand Minister of Trade and Export Growth David Parker.
Saleh Al-Nuweiser, charge d’affaires of the Saudi Embassy in New Zealand, and representatives of the government bodies took part in the meetings.
Al-Fadhli said: “Trade between the two countries has witnessed remarkable development in past years, rising from SR675 million ($16 million) to about SR3 billion in 2016.”
He said the committee will contribute to the development of sustainable cooperation in all fields.
Abdulaziz Al-Hewesh, director-general of the ministry’s General Administration of Legal Affairs and International Cooperation, said that the joint ministerial committee recommended strengthening work and partnerships to achieve the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 in the fields of diplomacy and justice, trade and investment, consumer protection, standardization, finance and banking, as well as cooperation in the fields of energy, industry, mineral wealth, information technology and sports.
The committee “is a confirmation of the friendly relations and common interests between the Kingdom and New Zealand,” he said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

