UK man pleads guilty to plotting van attack on London street
UK man pleads guilty to plotting van attack on London street
- Prosecutors have shown that Lewis Ludlow had plotted an attack on busy Oxford Street and expected around 100 deaths
- Ludlow was stopped at Heathrow Airport in February as he tried to board a flight to the Philippines to join Daesh militants
During a hearing at London’s Central Criminal Court, Lewis Ludlow admitted preparing acts of terrorism and fundraising for the militant group.
Prosecutors say the 26-year-old wrote down his attack plans, saying Oxford Street was an “ideal” target because it was busy and “it is expected nearly 100 could be killed.”
Police found the notes ripped up in a garbage bin and pieced them together. Ludlow’s list of “potential attack sites” also included the Madame Tussauds wax museum, St. Paul’s Cathedral and a Shia temple in Romford, east London.
Evidence recovered from Lewis’s phone included a video of him swearing allegiance to Daesh and pictures of crowded areas, which prosecutors said were taken during “hostile reconnaissance.”
Ludlow, from Rochester in southern England, was stopped at Heathrow Airport in February as he tried to board a flight to the Philippines, where prosecutors say he planned to join Daesh militants. They say he later plotted to attack London, and allegedly set up a Facebook account called Antique Collections as a front to send money to militants in the Philippines.
Lewis, who was arrested on April 18, admitted preparing terrorist acts and funding terrorism.
Judge Nicholas Hilliard set sentencing for Nov. 2.
Death toll from Indonesia quake tops 380
- The shallow 6.9-magnitude quake Sunday levelled tens of thousands of homes, mosques and businesses across Lombok
- The number forced from their homes in the disaster has soared to 387,000, Nugroho said, with around 13,000 injured
MATARAM, Indonesia: An earthquake on the Indonesian island of Lombok has killed 387 people, authorities said Saturday, adding hundreds of thousands of displaced people were still short of clean water, food and medicine nearly a week on.
The shallow 6.9-magnitude quake Sunday levelled tens of thousands of homes, mosques and businesses across Lombok, just one week after another tremor surged through the island and killed 17.
“It’s predicted the death toll will continue to grow because there are still victims who are suspected of being buried by landslides and under rubble, and there are victims that have not been recorded and reported to posts,” national disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said.
The number forced from their homes in the disaster has soared to 387,000, Nugroho said, with around 13,000 injured.
The hardest hit region of Lombok has been in the north, where 334 people have died and nearly 200,000 have been forced from their homes, according to latest official tolls.
Two people were also killed by the quake on the neighboring tourist island of Bali.
Nugroho said the emergency response period has been extended another 14 days, which would allow authorities to deal with the “many problems” that still existed in the field.
Most of the displaced are sleeping under tents or tarpaulins near their ruined homes or in evacuation shelters, while makeshift medical facilities have been set up to treat the injured.
Six days after the quake hit some evacuees have still not received assistance, particularly in the mountainous north of the island.
“The main problem is the distribution of supplies to thousands of refugee points,” Nugroho said.
“Most of the roads in North Lombok were damaged by the earthquake.”
Survivors of the quake have been shaken by hundreds of aftershocks, including a shallow 5.9-magnitude quake Thursday which caused people to flee evacuation shelters crying and screaming.