Joint ministerial group sign accord for stronger Saudi-New Zealand cooperation

FaceOf: Rumaih Al-Rumaih, chairman of the Public Transport Authority

Dr. Rumaih bin Mohammed Al-Rumaih has been chairman of the Public Transport Authority (PTA) since October, 2016, and the Saudi Railway Organization president since December 2015. Al-Rumaih met with Riyadh Chamber chairman Ajlan Al-Ajlan and the chamber’s transport committee at the headquarters of the authority in Riyadh, along with PTA Vice President Fawaz bin Zanaaf Al-Sahli and leading figures in the sector.

The meeting discussed transport, freight brokers and truck rental regulations. The chamber’s delegates and the transport committee listened to mechanisms about the process of the implementation. They also learned about the vital role of the regulation in organizing the land transport industry.

Al-Rumaih was CEO of the Saudi Railways Company (SAR) from May 2010 to October 2015, and has been chairman of

the Saudi Railway Polytechnic since 2015. Previously, he served as deputy CEO of the SAR from July 2008 to April 2010, and vice president of Al-Khaleej for Education and Development from January 2002 to February 2007.

He gained a Ph.D in electrical and computer engineering from the University of Colorado in 1995, and an MBA in finance from the University of Leicester in 2007.

The PTA oversees land, railway and maritime transport in Saudi Arabia, facilitating local and international investment consistent with economic and social development strategies in the Kingdom and Saudi Vision 2030.