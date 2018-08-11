Philippines eyes shift back to cheaper, dirtier fuel to tame inflation

MANILA: The Philippines’ energy ministry has told oil companies to sell a cheaper but dirtier type of diesel oil to motorists to fight inflation, backing away from a two-year-old regulation that banned its use to improve air quality.
The energy department’s plan would need clearance from the environment department, which implemented Manila’s switch to cleaner Euro-IV compliant fuels from Euro-II in January 2016, a rule that covered both oil companies and car manufacturers. The department was evaluating the plan, an official said.
The Department of Energy late on Thursday directed that Euro-II compliant automotive diesel oil should be provided as a fuel option for transport and industrial retail customers “for the purpose of reducing the impact of rising petroleum prices in the world market.”
“We’re studying it right now, giving consideration to their plan to cushion inflation. We’re also looking at the implications for emissions,” Environment and Natural Resources Undersecretary Jonas Leones told Reuters on Friday.
Euro-IV fuels have sulfur content of 50 parts per million (ppm) versus 500 ppm for Euro-II fuels.
Petron Corp, the Philippines’ top refiner, was studying the impact of the energy department’s plan which it only received on Thursday night, a spokesman for the company said. Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corp, the local unit of Royal Dutch Shell PLC, was checking into the matter, a spokeswoman said.
Philippine annual inflation climbed to its highest in more than five years at 5.7 percent in July, prompting the central bank to raise interest rates for a third time this year on Thursday.
Along with the switch back to Euro II-fuels, Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi also ordered the government’s Philippine National Oil Company-Exploration Corp. to import “low-priced petroleum products, particularly diesel, to mitigate the impact of volatile oil prices.”
UK man pleads guilty to plotting van attack on London street
- Prosecutors have shown that Lewis Ludlow had plotted an attack on busy Oxford Street and expected around 100 deaths
- Ludlow was stopped at Heathrow Airport in February as he tried to board a flight to the Philippines to join Daesh militants
LONDON: A Muslim convert pleaded guilty Friday to plotting an Daesh group-inspired van attack on crowds in London’s busy Oxford Street shopping district.
During a hearing at London’s Central Criminal Court, Lewis Ludlow admitted preparing acts of terrorism and fundraising for the militant group.
Prosecutors say the 26-year-old wrote down his attack plans, saying Oxford Street was an “ideal” target because it was busy and “it is expected nearly 100 could be killed.”
Police found the notes ripped up in a garbage bin and pieced them together. Ludlow’s list of “potential attack sites” also included the Madame Tussauds wax museum, St. Paul’s Cathedral and a Shia temple in Romford, east London.
Evidence recovered from Lewis’s phone included a video of him swearing allegiance to Daesh and pictures of crowded areas, which prosecutors said were taken during “hostile reconnaissance.”
Ludlow, from Rochester in southern England, was stopped at Heathrow Airport in February as he tried to board a flight to the Philippines, where prosecutors say he planned to join Daesh militants. They say he later plotted to attack London, and allegedly set up a Facebook account called Antique Collections as a front to send money to militants in the Philippines.
Lewis, who was arrested on April 18, admitted preparing terrorist acts and funding terrorism.
Judge Nicholas Hilliard set sentencing for Nov. 2.
