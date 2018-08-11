Syrian air defenses confront ‘hostile target’ near Damascus

BEIRUT: Syrian state media said on Saturday air defences had confronted a "hostile target" breaching the country's air space west of the capital Damascus in the early hours of the morning.
State news agency SANA, quoting its correspondent, said there were reports of "air defences confronting a hostile target breaching the skies above the area of Deir al-Asha'ir in the Damascus countryside."
The area is close to the Lebanese border.
Syrian air defences were activated in a similar way over west Damascus last Thursday night.
SANA suggested Israel was to blame for the incursions.
"In the past few weeks, the Israeli enemy has attacked military positions," it said.
Israel, concerned that Iran's growing presence in Syria poses a threat to its security, has struck dozens of Iranian and Iran-backed positions in Syria over the course of the country's seven-year conflict.
A spokeswoman for the Israeli military said it did not comment on foreign reports.
Damascus last month took back control of its entire border with the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights and its southwest border with Jordan after an offensive which began in June.
TEHRAN: Iranians reported Saturday that the state broadcaster had muted stadium noise during the previous evening’s football match in Tehran, in an apparent attempt to drown out anti-government chants.
Mobile phone footage shared widely on social media showed thousands of fans in Tehran’s Azadi stadium chanting “Death to the dictator” during the fixture between the capital’s Esteghlal and Tractor Sazi from the northwestern city of Tabriz.
Although the video could not be independently verified, it coincided with a decision by state broadcaster IRIB to mute the sound and avoid shots of the crowd.
“Yesterday, when the football was being shown, the sound in the stadium was turned down to such a level that one would think they were playing in an alleyway,” said one Twitter user.
IRIB’s football commentators blamed “network disruption” for the low volume, without giving details.
“They turned down the volume so no one could hear the slogans,” said another Twitter user.
Iran has seen nationwide strikes and protests in recent weeks, focused on high prices and unemployment but also featuring radical political slogans.
The authorities have acknowledged anger over the economic situation — which has been exacerbated by the United States’ reimposition of sanctions on Tuesday following its abandonment of a landmark 2015 nuclear deal.
Heavy reporting restrictions and reports of mobile Internet black-outs in affected areas have made it difficult to verify claims by the authorities and on social media.