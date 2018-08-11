DUBAI: Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said there was no meeting planned with US officials including his counterpart Mike Pompeo at the United Nations General Assembly, the semi-official news agency Tasnim reported on Saturday.
Asked about the likelihood of a meeting with US officials, including Pompeo, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, Zarif said: "No, no such meeting is planned. We have repeatedly announced our position," Tasnim reported.
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani dismissed a US call for talks without preconditions last Monday, hours before Washington moved to impose new sanctions in line with President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of a 2015 agreement over Iran's nuclear programme.
"About the recent offer by Trump, our official position has been announced both by the president (Rouhani) and myself. The Americans lack honesty," Zarif was quoted as saying by Tasnim.
Asked whether a message from the United States was to be delivered to Iran by Omani officials, Zarif said: "There is no such message," Tasnim reported.
Zarif said earlier this week that Oman and Switzerland had acted as mediators in talks with America in the past but that there were currently no direct or indirect talks being held with the United States.
Iran foreign minister: No meeting planned with US counterpart
Iran foreign minister: No meeting planned with US counterpart
- Zarif said: “No, no such meeting is planned. We have repeatedly announced our position”
- Earlier this week, the United States re-imposed sanctions on Iran in line with President Donald Trump’s decision to pull out of a 2015 agreement over Iran’s nuclear program
DUBAI: Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said there was no meeting planned with US officials including his counterpart Mike Pompeo at the United Nations General Assembly, the semi-official news agency Tasnim reported on Saturday.
Iraq PM to visit Iran, Turkey as US sanctions bite
Abadi “will head to Turkey on Tuesday and Iran on Wednesday to discuss economic affairs with the two countries,” the official said on condition of anonymity.
Iraq is the second-largest importer of Iranian non-hydrocarbon products, buying some $6 billion (5 billion euros) worth of goods from its eastern neighbor in 2017.
It also buys Iranian-generated electricity in efforts to deal with chronic power cuts that have been a key factor sparking mass protests in recent weeks.
Abadi on Tuesday said Iraq would reluctantly comply with sanctions against Tehran which took effect the same day.
It came after the administration of US President Donald Trump’s , unilateral withdrawal from a landmark 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers.
“We don’t support the sanctions because they are a strategic error, but we will comply with them,” Abadi said.
Baghdad is allied with Washington, a strategic partner in the war that saw Iraq declare “victory” over Daesh militants in late 2017.
But it also has strong ties to Tehran, which is heavily involved in Iraq’s political affairs.
Abadi’s visit to Ankara is also overshadowed by a bitter row between NATO allies Turkey and the US.
Trump said Friday he was doubling steel and aluminum tariffs on Turkey as part of an ongoing row over the detention of American pastor Andrew Brunson and other issues.
The row has caused the Turkish lira to crash, dropping 16 percent against the dollar on Friday.