Last-minute technical problem delays NASA’s flight to sun

Freakshakes in the Middle East: Beat the heat with these insane milkshake spots

We all love a classic strawberry or vanilla milkshake, but this summer we want to try out these new, totally over the top, delicious “freakshakes.”

Black Tap

Dubai’s Black Tap serves up what could only be described as a “sweet-tooth mania.” The burger joint offers “Instagramable” milkshakes mounted with cakes, brownies, cookies, candy, and mountains of cream. The imagination is the limit with this place.

Shakes

Although not exactly a “Freakshake”, this Saudi milkshake hotspot is a classic. With over 70 flavours to choose from, you can make your perfect milkshake blend – and YES, you can make it yourself! So, let the milkshake-freak within you go wild.

Millions of Milkshakes

For a quirky shake, Kuwait’s Millions of Milkshakes is the one. Who would have thought to mix Mango and Kitkat, or Strawberry, Banana, and Mango with Ferrero Roche? Well, according to customers – it’s a match made in milkshake heaven.

Shakeaway

This Beirut shake hangout seems to have it all. The British franchise offers a variety of chocolatey milkshakes for those of us who have a sweet tooth and healthy, fruity shakes for those who love natures flavors.

Fume

The MONSTER SHAKE – it’s all in the name! The home-grown Dubai restaurant with its hip vibe is famous for its milkshakes, which range from the “Bro-nut monster shake” to the “Berry freaky wild berries.” If the names are anything to go by, then you are in for a surprise.

The Counter Burger

This Jeddah burger spot is not only known for its “burger customization” but also their larger than life shakes. You can make your own shake, or go for the Birthday Cake Shake (vanilla ice cream, cake mix and rainbow sprinkles) or the Banana Split Shake (vanilla ice cream, fruits, caramel and chocolate syrup).