BAGHDAD: Iraq’s Prime Minister Haider Al-Abadi is to visit top trading partners Turkey and Iran next week, an official said Saturday, days after Washington slapped new sanctions on Tehran and piled economic pressure on Ankara.
Abadi “will head to Turkey on Tuesday and Iran on Wednesday to discuss economic affairs with the two countries,” the official said on condition of anonymity.
Iraq is the second-largest importer of Iranian non-hydrocarbon products, buying some $6 billion (5 billion euros) worth of goods from its eastern neighbor in 2017.
It also buys Iranian-generated electricity in efforts to deal with chronic power cuts that have been a key factor sparking mass protests in recent weeks.
Abadi on Tuesday said Iraq would reluctantly comply with sanctions against Tehran which took effect the same day.
It came after the administration of US President Donald Trump’s , unilateral withdrawal from a landmark 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers.
“We don’t support the sanctions because they are a strategic error, but we will comply with them,” Abadi said.
Baghdad is allied with Washington, a strategic partner in the war that saw Iraq declare “victory” over Daesh militants in late 2017.
But it also has strong ties to Tehran, which is heavily involved in Iraq’s political affairs.
Abadi’s visit to Ankara is also overshadowed by a bitter row between NATO allies Turkey and the US.
Trump said Friday he was doubling steel and aluminum tariffs on Turkey as part of an ongoing row over the detention of American pastor Andrew Brunson and other issues.
The row has caused the Turkish lira to crash, dropping 16 percent against the dollar on Friday.
Iraq PM to visit Iran, Turkey as US sanctions bite
Iraq PM to visit Iran, Turkey as US sanctions bite
BAGHDAD: Iraq’s Prime Minister Haider Al-Abadi is to visit top trading partners Turkey and Iran next week, an official said Saturday, days after Washington slapped new sanctions on Tehran and piled economic pressure on Ankara.
Egypt officials say bombing attempt near church thwarted
- Man wearing an explosives belt was chased and prevented from approaching a Coptic church in Egypt
- Egypt’s Christians have been targeted by militants in a series of attacks since December 2016
CAIRO: Egyptian security officials say a man wearing an explosives belt attempted to attack a Coptic Christian church north of Cairo but failed to enter before blowing himself up.
The officials said Saturday the man tried to enter the church in Mostorod district in Qaliubiya province with churchgoers. Local media reported he was chased and prevented from approaching the church and detonated the explosives about 250 meters (275 yards) from the church, killing himself. No other fatalities were reported.
The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.
Egypt’s Christians account for about 10 percent of the country’s predominantly Muslim population. They have been targeted by militants in a series of attacks since December 2016 that have left more than 100 dead and scores wounded.
Mostorod is located 11.5 kilometers (7.5 miles) north of Cairo.