You are here

  • Home
  • Dawn: Imran to take oath as PM on August 18 — PTI
﻿

Dawn: Imran to take oath as PM on August 18 — PTI

Putting an end to speculation about the election of prime minister expectedly on Independence Day, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Friday declared that Imran Khan would take the oath as the country’s 21st prime minister on Aug 18. (AFP)
Updated 38 min 7 sec ago
Arab News Pakistan
0

Dawn: Imran to take oath as PM on August 18 — PTI

Updated 38 min 7 sec ago
Arab News Pakistan
0

August 11: Dawn report by Syed Irfan Raza states that putting an end to speculation about the election of prime minister expectedly on Independence Day, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Friday declared that Imran Khan would take the oath as the country’s 21st prime minister on Aug 18. After a meeting of senior party leaders at Mr Khan’s residence in Banigala, the PTI also announced the names of Asad Qaiser, Chaudhry Sarwar and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi for the positions of National Assembly speaker, Punjab governor and Punjab Assembly speaker, respectively.

Read More I

Militant killed in Pakistan

Updated 06 August 2018
Arab News Pakistan
0

Militant killed in Pakistan

  • (Shutterstock)
Updated 06 August 2018
Arab News Pakistan
0

Aug. 6 – The Hindu states that a militant linked to the Pakistan Taliban was killed on Monday by the security forces during a gunbattle in the country’s restive northwest region, according to security sources. Naseebur Rahman, associated with Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, was killed in Jani Khel area of Bannu district during an operation in the area. For more than a decade, the inaccessible mountainous tribal area of North Waziristan was home to a swirling array of violent jihadists.

Read More I

Latest updates

Turkey’s lira crisis: How bad can it get?
0
Mauricio Pochettino a relieved man after Tottenham beat Newcastle following transfer turmoil
0
Iraq PM to visit Iran, Turkey as US sanctions bite
0
Egypt officials say bombing attempt near church thwarted
0
AS IT HAPPENS — England vs. India, second Test: Tourists hit back at Lord’s
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.