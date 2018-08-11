Dawn: Imran to take oath as PM on August 18 — PTI

August 11: Dawn report by Syed Irfan Raza states that putting an end to speculation about the election of prime minister expectedly on Independence Day, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Friday declared that Imran Khan would take the oath as the country’s 21st prime minister on Aug 18. After a meeting of senior party leaders at Mr Khan’s residence in Banigala, the PTI also announced the names of Asad Qaiser, Chaudhry Sarwar and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi for the positions of National Assembly speaker, Punjab governor and Punjab Assembly speaker, respectively.

