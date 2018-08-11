The Express Tribune: ‘Sharif in no mood to mend fences’

August 11: The Express Tribune report by Sardar Sikander states that some elements in the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) may be in favour of an “NRO-like deal” but former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is in no mood to mend fences with either the security establishment or the judiciary. Although, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif denied the possibility of an NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) -like deal, he has not denied having been in “talks with power centres”.

