The Express Tribune: ‘Sharif in no mood to mend fences’

August 11: The Express Tribune report by Sardar Sikander states that some elements in the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) may be in favour of an “NRO-like deal” but former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is in no mood to mend fences with either the security establishment or the judiciary. Although, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif denied the possibility of an NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) -like deal, he has not denied having been in “talks with power centres”.
Aug. 6 – The Hindu states that a militant linked to the Pakistan Taliban was killed on Monday by the security forces during a gunbattle in the country’s restive northwest region, according to security sources. Naseebur Rahman, associated with Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, was killed in Jani Khel area of Bannu district during an operation in the area. For more than a decade, the inaccessible mountainous tribal area of North Waziristan was home to a swirling array of violent jihadists.
