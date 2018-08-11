August 11: The Express Tribune report by Rameez Khan states that PML-N is fielding Hamza Shehbaz as the leader of the opposition in the Punjab Assembly with the approval of Nawaz Sharif, knowledgeable sources in the party told this correspondent on Friday. Sources said that the decision to consider Hamza Shehbaz for the post was formally taken in the meeting of the party’s Central Executive Committee last week.
The Express Tribune: Hamza Shehbaz may emerge as PML-N’s nominee
Militant killed in Pakistan
Aug. 6 – The Hindu states that a militant linked to the Pakistan Taliban was killed on Monday by the security forces during a gunbattle in the country’s restive northwest region, according to security sources. Naseebur Rahman, associated with Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, was killed in Jani Khel area of Bannu district during an operation in the area. For more than a decade, the inaccessible mountainous tribal area of North Waziristan was home to a swirling array of violent jihadists.
