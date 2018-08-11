The Express Tribune: Hamza Shehbaz may emerge as PML-N’s nominee

August 11: The Express Tribune report by Rameez Khan states that PML-N is fielding Hamza Shehbaz as the leader of the opposition in the Punjab Assembly with the approval of Nawaz Sharif, knowledgeable sources in the party told this correspondent on Friday. Sources said that the decision to consider Hamza Shehbaz for the post was formally taken in the meeting of the party’s Central Executive Committee last week.

Read More I