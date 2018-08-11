August 11: Dawn states that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has invited Indian and Pakistani cricket stars of his time to a ceremony to be held on Aug 18 in President House where he will take the oath as prime minister of the country. President Mamnoon Hussain will administer the oath.
Dawn: Indian, Pakistani cricket stars invited to PM’s inauguration
Updated 27 min 42 sec ago
0
Dawn: Indian, Pakistani cricket stars invited to PM’s inauguration
Updated 06 August 2018
0
Militant killed in Pakistan
- (Shutterstock)
Aug. 6 – The Hindu states that a militant linked to the Pakistan Taliban was killed on Monday by the security forces during a gunbattle in the country’s restive northwest region, according to security sources. Naseebur Rahman, associated with Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, was killed in Jani Khel area of Bannu district during an operation in the area. For more than a decade, the inaccessible mountainous tribal area of North Waziristan was home to a swirling array of violent jihadists.
Print EditionRead pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.