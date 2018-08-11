You are here

  • Home
  • Dawn: Indian, Pakistani cricket stars invited to PM’s inauguration
﻿

Dawn: Indian, Pakistani cricket stars invited to PM’s inauguration

Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria presents a cricket bat to Imran Khan in Islamabad on Friday. (Photo courtesy: PTI media cell)
Updated 27 min 42 sec ago
Arab News Pakistan
0

Dawn: Indian, Pakistani cricket stars invited to PM’s inauguration

Updated 27 min 42 sec ago
Arab News Pakistan
0

August 11: Dawn states that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has invited Indian and Pakistani cricket stars of his time to a ceremony to be held on Aug 18 in President House where he will take the oath as prime minister of the country. President Mamnoon Hussain will administer the oath.

Read More I

Militant killed in Pakistan

Updated 06 August 2018
Arab News Pakistan
0

Militant killed in Pakistan

  • (Shutterstock)
Updated 06 August 2018
Arab News Pakistan
0

Aug. 6 – The Hindu states that a militant linked to the Pakistan Taliban was killed on Monday by the security forces during a gunbattle in the country’s restive northwest region, according to security sources. Naseebur Rahman, associated with Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, was killed in Jani Khel area of Bannu district during an operation in the area. For more than a decade, the inaccessible mountainous tribal area of North Waziristan was home to a swirling array of violent jihadists.

Read More I

Latest updates

Turkey’s lira crisis: How bad can it get?
0
Mauricio Pochettino a relieved man after Tottenham beat Newcastle following transfer turmoil
0
Iraq PM to visit Iran, Turkey as US sanctions bite
0
Egypt officials say bombing attempt near church thwarted
0
AS IT HAPPENS — England vs. India, second Test: Tourists hit back at Lord’s
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.