You are here

  • Home
  • Sensitive areas along Afghan border to be fenced by December — Army
﻿

Sensitive areas along Afghan border to be fenced by December — Army

Pakistan will have unilaterally fenced “sensitive areas” along the country’s largely porous border with Afghanistan by the end of the year, discouraging terrorist infiltration in either direction, officials told VOA on Friday. (Photo courtesy: ISPR)
Updated 19 min 54 sec ago
Arab News Pakistan
0

Sensitive areas along Afghan border to be fenced by December — Army

Updated 19 min 54 sec ago
Arab News Pakistan
0

August 11: The Nation report by Monitoring Desk states that Pakistan will have unilaterally fenced “sensitive areas” along the country’s largely porous border with Afghanistan by the end of the year, discouraging terrorist infiltration in either direction, officials told VOA on Friday. The massive army-led construction effort to fence the entire 2,611-kilometre western frontier and build new outposts, as well as forts, went into action more than a year ago.

Read More I

Militant killed in Pakistan

Updated 06 August 2018
Arab News Pakistan
0

Militant killed in Pakistan

  • (Shutterstock)
Updated 06 August 2018
Arab News Pakistan
0

Aug. 6 – The Hindu states that a militant linked to the Pakistan Taliban was killed on Monday by the security forces during a gunbattle in the country’s restive northwest region, according to security sources. Naseebur Rahman, associated with Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, was killed in Jani Khel area of Bannu district during an operation in the area. For more than a decade, the inaccessible mountainous tribal area of North Waziristan was home to a swirling array of violent jihadists.

Read More I

Latest updates

Turkey’s lira crisis: How bad can it get?
0
Mauricio Pochettino a relieved man after Tottenham beat Newcastle following transfer turmoil
0
Iraq PM to visit Iran, Turkey as US sanctions bite
0
Egypt officials say bombing attempt near church thwarted
0
AS IT HAPPENS — England vs. India, second Test: Tourists hit back at Lord’s
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.