August 11: Dawn report by Iftikhar A. Khan states that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday annulled the election for a Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly seat in Shangla where women had apparently been barred from voting. The constituency was PK-23 (Shangla) where Shaukat Ali of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf had emerged victorious by securing 17,399 votes. A four-member bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner retired Justice Sardar Muhammad Raza heard the case and ordered re-polling in the constituency.
Dawn: ECP cancels Shangla polls over low turnout of women
Updated 20 min 3 sec ago
Updated 06 August 2018
Militant killed in Pakistan
Aug. 6 – The Hindu states that a militant linked to the Pakistan Taliban was killed on Monday by the security forces during a gunbattle in the country’s restive northwest region, according to security sources. Naseebur Rahman, associated with Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, was killed in Jani Khel area of Bannu district during an operation in the area. For more than a decade, the inaccessible mountainous tribal area of North Waziristan was home to a swirling array of violent jihadists.
