Trump condemns ‘all types of racism’ a year after Charlottesville

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump, often accused of denigrating non-white people, said Saturday that he condemned racism as the nation marked the anniversary of deadly unrest triggered by a neo-Nazi rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.
That protest left one person dead and highlighted the growing boldness of the far right under Trump. Another far-right rally is scheduled for Sunday, right outside the White House.
Trump drew scorn after the Charlottesville violence for initially avoiding any condemnation of the torch-bearing white nationalists who took part in that rally.
On Saturday, as memorial ceremonies also got under way in Charlottesville, Trump wrote on Twitter: “The riots in Charlottesville a year ago resulted in senseless death and division.
“We must come together as a nation. I condemn all types of racism and acts of violence. Peace to ALL Americans!"
Officials had declared states of emergency for both the city of Charlottesville and the state of Virginia to help law enforcement mobilize state and local resources for security reasons.
Images circulating on social media showed a heavy security presence in the city, where concrete barricades and official cars encircled the downtown, with just two entry points for pedestrians.
Last year’s protests began August 11 and saw hundreds of neo-Nazi sympathizers, accompanied by rifle-carrying men, yelling white nationalist slogans and wielding flaming torches in scenes eerily reminiscent of racist rallies held in America’s South before the Civil Rights movement.
They had gathered to protest efforts to remove statues of Confederate leaders, including one of the Confederacy’s top general, Robert E Lee.
When the demonstrations continued on August 12, fighting broke out between neo-Nazi supporters and anti-fascists from a black-clad group called Antifa.
The violence culminated with a man driving a car into a crowd of counter-protesters, killing a woman and injuring 19 people.
In the immediate aftermath, Trump drew broad criticism when he initially appeared to establish a moral equivalence between the two groups of protesters and refused to criticize the far rightwingers.
He did eventually yield to immense political pressure and condemn white nationalism.
But just a day later, Trump said there was “blame on both sides” for the violence in Virginia, condemning the anti-fascists who came “with clubs in their hands.”
“I think there’s blame on both sides,” Trump said. “But you also had people that were very fine people, on both sides.”
Trump is constantly fending off charges that he is misogynist and racist. He denies the allegations.
Trump has retweeted white nationalist material; said Mexicans crossing the US border are rapists and drug dealers; once referred to a Hispanic Miss Universe as “Miss Housekeeping,” and employed Steve Bannon, central figure of the new “alt-right” in America, as his campaign chief and top strategist for a time.
In one of the most recent race-related flare-ups, a black former White House employee, Omarosa Manigault Newman, has written in an upcoming memoir that Trump was caught on mic uttering the N-word “multiple times” during the making of his hit reality TV show “The Apprentice” prior to his presidential run, and that there are tapes to prove it.
Manigault Newman is a former “Apprentice” star. She served as director of communications for the White House office of public liaison until she was fired in December.
While she does not write that she herself heard Trump use the taboo language, she cites three unnamed sources, and adds that she experienced “truly appalling things” with Trump, according to The Guardian, which obtained a copy of the book ahead of its publication next week.
The White House dismissed the book as riddled with lies and false accusations and the product of a “disgruntled former White House employee.”
Rohingyas’ hopes of return rise after ministers’ summit
- High-level ministerial meeting at Nay Pyi Taw agreed to establish hotlines between the foreign ministers of both countries to help talks on repatriation
- Myanmar government has issued order giving UN staff access to 23 villages in northern Rokhine to assess the need for rehabilitation
DHAKA: Bangladesh and Myanmar have agreed on early repatriation of more than 5,000 Rohingya refugees who have been living along the countries’ borders since being driven from their homes last year.
The agreement came during a two-day visit to Myanmar by Bangladesh Foreign Minister Mahmood Ali, who held talks with his Myanmar counterpart Kyaw Tint Swe in the capital Naypyitaw.
Ali ended his visit on Saturday with a journey to Mongduw township in Rakhine along with his 15-member delegation. He was accompanied by Win Myat Aye, Myanmar’s social welfare, relief and resettlement minister.
Rohingya refugees fled to Bangladesh in August last year after a military crackdown in Rakhine.
Myanmar state counsellor’s office announced the agreement on its official Facebook page.
The ministers’ meeting agreed to establish a hotline phone link between the foreign ministers to allow further discussion on the repatriation of refugees.
“Both ministers reiterated their commitment to closer consultation in resolving the issue of displaced persons from Rakhine state in the spirit of good neighborliness,” the Myanmar authority said.
No specific date has been set for the return of the refugees.
Both countries agreed to distribute verification forms to refugees at Cox’s Bazar. Signatures, fingerprints and photo IDs will be included to indicate voluntary return and help with Myanmar’s “verification process,” the authority said.
“Bangladesh has agreed to revise the language used in the ID cards being issued to those who are currently residing in Cox’s Bazar,” it said.
No further details are known in this regard and Bangladesh media is waiting for the return of its foreign minister to get the update of the changes in the ID cards issued to the Rohingya refugees.
According to the meeting, “any humanitarian aid given to those inhabiting the area on Myanmar’s territory should be given by the aid agencies from Myanmar,” the state counsellor’s office said.
Thein Swe, Myanmar minister for labor, immigration and population, also held a meeting with Win Myat Aye.
Myanmar signed an agreement with Bangladesh on Nov. 23 last year to repatriate the displaced Rohingyas of northern Rakhine. The agreement followed international criticism over the persecution of the Rohigyas, which the UN described as “a textbook example of ethnic cleansing.”
The Myanmar government has given two UN agencies, UNHCR and UNDP, access to 23 villages in Rakhine to conduct the preliminary assessment, according to the Myanmar Times, which quoted the country’s foreign ministry.
On June 6, Myanmar signed an MoU with UNHCR and UNDP regarding preparation for the repatriation of the Rohingyas.