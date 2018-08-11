Search form

You are here

  • Home
  • KSRelief organizes awareness program on child soldiers
﻿

KSRelief organizes awareness program on child soldiers

The project is part of a KSrelief plan to rehabilitate 2,000 children who were recruited by Houthi militias in Yemen. (AFP)
Updated 28 min 4 sec ago
Arab News
0

KSRelief organizes awareness program on child soldiers

Updated 28 min 4 sec ago
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) on Saturday organized an awareness session in Yemen’s Marib governorate to highlight the danger of recruiting children in wars.
Last month, KSReleif launched the second part of the fifth and sixth phases of a rehabilitation project in Marib for children who were recruited and used by Houthi militias as child soldiers.
The child recruits rescued from the Iranian-backed Houthis will benefit from a month-long psycho-social program that aims to ease them back into normal life and eradicate the effects that Houthi recruitment had on them.
The project recently celebrated the graduation of the first group of children from the fifth and sixth phases. This group was made up of 80 children who were recruited from various Yemeni provinces.
The project is part of a KSrelief plan to rehabilitate 2,000 children who were recruited by Houthi militias in Yemen.
The initiative, called the Child Soldiers Rehabilitation Project, is described as “a qualitative program and a major achievement in the country’s crisis.”
During the first stage of the program, KSRelief also provided services to another 40 children, including those from Marib, Yemen, and Al-Jawf in Libya. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Yemen Sanaa houthi attack King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief)

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
KSRelief organizes recreational trip for Yemeni ex-child soldiers
0
Saudi Arabia
Arab Coalition: 86 child soldiers recruited by Houthis returned to families in Yemen

India's Kerala state on high alert after floods kill 37

In this photo taken on August 9, 2018, water gushes out of Idamalayar dam as shutters of the dam opened with the storage level crossing 169 metre, the full reservoir level near Bhoothathankettu, on the Idamalayar River, a tributary of the Periyar River. (AFP)
Updated 1 min 19 sec ago
AFP
0

India's Kerala state on high alert after floods kill 37

  • More than a million foreign tourists visited Kerala last year
  • Hundreds of homes were totally destroyed
Updated 1 min 19 sec ago
AFP
0

NEW DELHI: Flash floods in Kerala have killed 37 people and displaced around 36,000, Indian officials said Saturday, after heavy monsoons led to landslides and overflowing reservoirs across the southern state.
Kerala, famed for its pristine palm-lined beaches and tea plantations, is battered by the monsoon every year but the rains have been particularly severe this season.
Those forced from their homes “have moved to 350 relief camps across the state,” an official at the Kerala State Disaster Management control room told AFP.
The army has been roped in for rescue efforts in Kerala after two days of heavy rain drove authorities to open the shutters of 27 reservoirs to drain out the excess water.
One of the five shutters of a large reservoir in the mountainous Idukki district was opened for the first time in 26 years.
“Our state is in the midst of an unprecedented flood havoc,” Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote in a statement posted on Twitter.
“The calamity has caused immeasurable misery and devastation. Many lives were lost. Hundreds of homes were totally destroyed,” he added, lauding the efforts of rescue teams working in the state from across India.
The US embassy Thursday advised its citizens to avoid the areas affected and monitor local media for weather updates.
More than a million foreign tourists visited Kerala last year, according to official data.
The government of Kerala, which has a population of 33 million people, has imposed a ban on the movement of lorries and tourist vehicles in Idukki.

Topics: Kerala India Kochi Kozhikkode Calicut Malappuram

Related

0 photos
World
Rains, landslides kill 24, displace thousands in India’s Kerala state
0
World
Kerala wants visa rules for KSA tourists relaxed

Latest updates

India's Kerala state on high alert after floods kill 37
0
Saudi tourism authority to inaugurate youth business projects in Jeddah
0
Arab Israelis rally against Jewish nation-state law
0
No diseases reported among pilgrims: Saudi Health Ministry
0
And they’re off! Crown Prince Camel Festival starts in Taif
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.