JEDDAH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) on Saturday organized an awareness session in Yemen’s Marib governorate to highlight the danger of recruiting children in wars.
Last month, KSReleif launched the second part of the fifth and sixth phases of a rehabilitation project in Marib for children who were recruited and used by Houthi militias as child soldiers.
The child recruits rescued from the Iranian-backed Houthis will benefit from a month-long psycho-social program that aims to ease them back into normal life and eradicate the effects that Houthi recruitment had on them.
The project recently celebrated the graduation of the first group of children from the fifth and sixth phases. This group was made up of 80 children who were recruited from various Yemeni provinces.
The project is part of a KSrelief plan to rehabilitate 2,000 children who were recruited by Houthi militias in Yemen.
The initiative, called the Child Soldiers Rehabilitation Project, is described as “a qualitative program and a major achievement in the country’s crisis.”
During the first stage of the program, KSRelief also provided services to another 40 children, including those from Marib, Yemen, and Al-Jawf in Libya.
KSRelief organizes awareness program on child soldiers
KSRelief organizes awareness program on child soldiers
JEDDAH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) on Saturday organized an awareness session in Yemen’s Marib governorate to highlight the danger of recruiting children in wars.
India's Kerala state on high alert after floods kill 37
- More than a million foreign tourists visited Kerala last year
- Hundreds of homes were totally destroyed
NEW DELHI: Flash floods in Kerala have killed 37 people and displaced around 36,000, Indian officials said Saturday, after heavy monsoons led to landslides and overflowing reservoirs across the southern state.
Kerala, famed for its pristine palm-lined beaches and tea plantations, is battered by the monsoon every year but the rains have been particularly severe this season.
Those forced from their homes “have moved to 350 relief camps across the state,” an official at the Kerala State Disaster Management control room told AFP.
The army has been roped in for rescue efforts in Kerala after two days of heavy rain drove authorities to open the shutters of 27 reservoirs to drain out the excess water.
One of the five shutters of a large reservoir in the mountainous Idukki district was opened for the first time in 26 years.
“Our state is in the midst of an unprecedented flood havoc,” Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote in a statement posted on Twitter.
“The calamity has caused immeasurable misery and devastation. Many lives were lost. Hundreds of homes were totally destroyed,” he added, lauding the efforts of rescue teams working in the state from across India.
The US embassy Thursday advised its citizens to avoid the areas affected and monitor local media for weather updates.
More than a million foreign tourists visited Kerala last year, according to official data.
The government of Kerala, which has a population of 33 million people, has imposed a ban on the movement of lorries and tourist vehicles in Idukki.