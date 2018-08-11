Saudi tourism authority to inaugurate youth business projects in Jeddah

JEDDAH: The Saudi Commission for Tourism & National Heritage (SCTH) in Makkah will inaugurate on Sunday a tourist accommodation project for young business people, supported by the Social Development Bank and the Tourism Authority in Jeddah.

Mohammed Al-Omari, SCTH’s director general in Makkah, said the pilot project will initially offer young people financial support worth more than SR2 million ($533,000), representing more than one third of the value of the overall project.

The initiative is part of Path of Excellence Program adopted by SCTH in cooperation with the Social Development Bank.

Al-Omari pointed out the new tourist accommodation project for entrepreneurs in Jeddah comes within the framework of the tourism authority to support ambitious and responsible Saudi youth in the tourism and national heritage sector.

He also noted that the entire project is expected to cost around SR6 million riyals and will be located in a promising area north of Jeddah.

Al-Omari said the project is based in hotel apartments in the northern Shiraa district, which consists of four floors with the possibility of adding another four floors. It also includes 25 housing units with the potential of a meeting and events room that could accommodate about 100 people, in addition to a cafe, restaurant and laundrette.