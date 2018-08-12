Kylie Jenner’s birthday bag from Kuwaiti label Marzook

JEDDAH: When Kylie Jenner, who is set to become the world’s youngest self-made female billionaire, celebrates her birthday, one can bet it will be no ordinary affair.
For her 21st birthday, she did not disappoint. The entire Kardashian-Jenner clan came together for not one, but two, celebrations for the reality TV star. The festivities began Thursday night and lasted into the wee hours of Friday. And the stand-out was a sparkling crystal orb bag by Kuwaiti brand Marzook sported by the birthday girl herself.
Kylie started off at Craig’s restaurant in Los Angeles with a hot pink satin dress by Peter Dundas, which boasted ‘80s-inspired shoulder pads, a cut-out center and bow detail.
Post-dinner, the cosmetics mogul changed into a more risqué birthday suit adorned with 70,000 Swarovski crystals. The outfit, also pink, was a custom-made tube top and cycling shorts by haute couture brand LaBourjoisie. Kylie added to the bling factor with Marzook’s matching bag.
The accessories maison, helmed by designer siblings Fahad and Shouq Al-Marzook, has made bags that have been sported by the likes of Amal Clooney, Lupita Nyong’o and Cara Delevingne.
The Arab label’s line of accessories consists of exotic leather and skins, precious metals, and resins. The designs draw inspiration from a mix of Eastern and Western cultures, reflecting the world in which the brand was developed.
The $2,495 bag, featuring a unique spherical silhouette and an optional chain strap, was sold out on the website.
Kylie posted several images from her birthday parties on Instagram. Summing up her night, she wrote alongside a photo of the five famous sisters: “A bunch of baddies ... we’re 21 today.”
Among those who attended the after-party at Delilah’s were Delevingne, Ashley Benson, Chris Brown, Dave Chapelle, Jordan Clarkson, Kevin Durant, Bella Hadid, Winnie Harlow, Sophia Hutchins, Caitlyn Jenner, Stassi Karanikolaou, Draya Michele, French Montana, The Weeknd, Kanye West and Jordyn Woods.
Media sources reported that an unidentified woman was photographed being taken out of Kylie’s party by paramedics on a stretcher. While it was unclear whether she was a guest at the party, Caitlyn Jenner and close friend Sophia Hutchins were seen in the background.
Last month, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star was declared the youngest person on the Forbes list of America’s Richest Self-Made Women, with an estimated net worth of $900 million.
However, some critics were quick to note that Kylie is anything but “self-made,” as she was born into wealth and fame.
CAIRO: Ramla is a colloquial Egyptian word for sand. It is also the name of a new artisanal shoe brand taking Cairo by storm.
“The word ‘Ramla’ has an Egyptian essence. It invokes memories of the beach,” the brand’s founder, Reem Alaa Hamed — an architect and interior designer — told Arab News. “From an architectural perspective, sand is an important construction material that goes into the making of almost everything.”
Founded by Hamed in June 2017, Ramla is an ethical brand of effortlessly chic leather mules, convertible loafers, sandals and slippers. Hamed prides herself on offering entirely Egyptian-made products, sporting handmade silk tassels, sarma embroidery and/or fine fabrics, to mention just a few product highlights. The online store is proving increasingly popular in Cairo, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Italy.
The 27-year-old designer had spent the years leading up to founding Ramla in Florence, Italy, getting hands-on experience at a workshop specializing in customizable handmade artisanal men’s shoes, while simultaneously pursuing an MA in Luxury Business, before returning to Egypt.
Hamed’s introduction to the leather industry took place even earlier, after completing her BA in Interior and Architecture Design, also in Florence, where she spent some time working as a product developer for a number of retail luxury brands.
Back in Egypt, and working full-time as an architect, Hamed considered drawing on her expertise to create a new shoe brand. She mulled it over for a bit and settled on designing “comfortable, simple and fun women’s shoes.”
“I always went to after-work gatherings feeling I was a bit too formal for this more laid-back part of my day,” she said. “I wanted to create something elegant and borderline casual. Shoes I could easily slip into, anytime and anywhere.”
Ramla’s debut collection came out in June 2017. It was created from materials she had picked herself, handcrafted by Egyptian artisans under Hamed’s instruction. The collection consisted of a “Timeless” line of black mules and a “Tropical” line of more vivid ones, all paired with colorful tassels.
“I had two types of women in mind while conceptualizing these designs; the formal woman with a classic style versus the more casual and arts-y one,” she explained.
Ramla quickly began creating an online buzz, and Hamed was invited to exhibit some of her work at the Dubai Fashion Forum in October 2017.
For her winter collection, Hamed brought in her passion for architecture, creating items inspired by what she described as the architectural notions of “subtracting, adding and moving.” It included unusual V-shaped slip-ons with lines inspired by architecture, as well as a selection of low and high heels.
“I still had the same vision of creating comfy and simple designs, nothing extravagant. Except that the mule changed into a slip-on and was more of an evening thing now.”
Eager to further expand and experiment, Hamed went on to incorporate serma, a hand embroidery technique practiced in Upper Egypt, into the winter collection.
The buzz only grew louder and Hamed was soon invited to collaborate with Maya, a Kuwaiti eco-friendly brand, on a seasonal home collection; the outcome of which was a successful pop-up event held last April in Kuwait.
Hamed’s fascination with — and interest in reviving — the art of serma inspired her most recent SS’18 palazzo serma collection; which is also inspired by architecture. Eager to keep the summer spirit alive, Hamed introduced vegetable-dyed leather slippers and sandals to give the customer “a new kind of fun shoe.”
The young designer is currently working on her next winter collection, again inspired by “pure architecture, with a ‘belonging’ theme and exhibiting a mix of materials — all the while maintaining Ramla’s identity.”
Which is?
“It’s comfy, it’s classic, it’s everyday,” Hamed said.