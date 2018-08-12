The actor and Grammy-winning singer has a book out this fall, Harper Design announced Friday. “Hindsight & All the Things I Can’t See in Front of Me” will feature images from his personal archives and “anecdotes, reflections and observations.”
The book comes out Oct. 30. It was co-written with Sandra Bark and designed by Michael Bierut. Timberlake said in a statement the book would highlight some of the “important people and places” behind his career. He also said the book would include tributes to his wife, actress Jessica Biel, and three-year-old son Silas. According to Harper, Timberlake will touch upon everything from his years with ‘N Sync to his skits on “Saturday Night Live.”
Justin Timberlake book coming in October
What We Are Reading Today: The Prison Letters of Mandela
This book confronts readers with the most direct evidence yet of Nelson Mandela’s intellectual evolution into one of the great moral heroes of our time.
Mandela was a former president of South Africa, the first to be elected in a fully representative democratic election, who held office from 1994 to 1999.
The book reveals the heroism of a man who refused to compromise his moral values in the face of extraordinary punishment. Ultimately, these letters position Mandela as one of the most inspiring figures of the 20th century.
The book was assembled over 10 years by Sahm Venter, a South African journalist and author, who obtained the letters from a variety of sources, among them a collection named for a policeman who, after Mandela’s release, returned notebooks confiscated from his cell in 1971 into which he had carefully copied his letters before passing them on to warders to be mailed.
According to a review published in the New York Times, many of the letters portray Mandela the loving husband and attentive father to five children — his three older ones by his first wife, Evelyn, and his two with his second wife, Winnie.
The letters make clear Mandela’s efforts to stay connected to his extended family, who sometimes consulted him on tribal matters.