Sarajevo Film Festival honors Turkish director

Turkish director and Cannes Palme d’Or winner Nuri Bilge Ceylan on Friday received an outstanding contribution award at the opening of the Sarajevo Film Festival.
“This is great honor for me, really, and I accept it with my heart,” the director said after receiving the “Heart of Sarajevo” award.
Ceylan scooped the top prize at the Cannes Film Festival in 2014 for his epic drama “Winter Sleep.”
His latest feature, “The Wild Pear Tree,” was also selected to compete for the Palme d’Or at Cannes.
The Sarajevo Film Festival, now in its 24th year, will also celebrate Ceylan’s talent as a stills photographer with an exhibition of his work in the Bosnian capital.
The festival kicked off on Friday night with an open-air screening of “Cold War” by Oscar winner Pawel Pawlikowski, who took home the prize for best director at this year’s Cannes festival.
Pawlikowski also won the best foreign language Oscar for “Ida” in 2015.
More than 200 films from 56 countries will be shown during the eight-day festival, which highlights work from southeastern Europe. Past guests include Robert De Niro, Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt, Juliette Binoche, Jeremy Irons and John Cleese.
Its main goal is to promote cinema from the region.
Brazilians mourn woman seen as symbol of femicide
- 1,133 deaths as a result of femicide, or victims being deliberately targeted because they were female
RIO DE JANEIRO: Brazilians marched Saturday to mourn a female attorney allegedly thrown to her death from a fourth-floor window by her husband in an incident that drew more concern over rising violence against women.
Hundreds of people attended a rally called by the lawyers’ association of Curitiba, capital of the state of Parana where Tatiane Spitzner died on July 22.
Dressed in white, the crowd marched through the city before releasing a cloud of white balloons, footage on the association’s Facebook page showed.
Spitzner’s husband is in custody, accused of battering his wife, preventing her from escaping, then forcing her into the elevator of their apartment building in Guarapuava before throwing her from a window.
Lawyers for the man have said he is not guilty and a report on G1 news site Friday quoted the suspect as telling psychological evaluators that he thought his wife had jumped of her own accord.
He claimed “he doesn’t remember what happened,” the psychological report said.
Where there is no doubt is that the suspect started by beating and kicking his wife repeatedly. Footage of the assault was captured on security cameras, causing an outcry when first broadcast on national television earlier this month.
Activists have seized on the shocking footage as an example of a far wider problem of domestic violence and femicide in Latin America’s biggest country.
A respected annual report released this week by the non-profit Brazilian Forum for Public Security found a six percent increase in murders of women in 2017.
These included 1,133 deaths as a result of femicide, or victims being deliberately targeted because they were female. The 60,018 rapes were up more than eight percent compared to 2016.
The victim’s father, Jorge Spitzner, attended the Curitiba demonstration Saturday, where he said that gender-related hate crimes “plague our country,” G1 reported.