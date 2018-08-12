US soybean cargo enters Chinese port after weeks at anchor amid trade row

BEIJING: A vessel carrying soybeans from the United States, which has been anchored off China’s coast for more than a month since hefty tariffs were imposed, entered the port of Dalian on Saturday, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon shipping data.
The short journey into the northern Chinese port is the first by Peak Pegasus, which has 70,000 tons of US soybeans on board, since the ship arrived off the coast on July 6 just hours after Beijing imposed 25 percent import duties on $34 billion worth of US goods, including soybeans.
The penalties were in response to a similar move by Washington as part of a tit-for-tat trade dispute between the world’s two largest economies.
The ship was moored in the port just after midnight on Sunday morning, according to the latest data.
The move into the dock suggests the cargo may be about to be unloaded, becoming the first US soybean shipment to incur the new penalties as the trade dispute deepens. China’s state grain stockpiler Sinograin is the buyer of the shipment, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Another ship carrying US soybeans, Star Jennifer, has been anchored off Dalian since arriving on July 24.
The final stages of Peak Pegasus’ one-month journey to Dalian captured public attention in China as it became uncertain if it would arrive in time before the duties kicked in.
Last month, Chinese state media deployed the legume in a political cartoon aimed at undermining support for the trade dispute among US farmers, key supporters of US President Donald Trump.
Soybeans, which are used to make cooking oil and animal feed, are the top US agricultural export to China, with the trade worth $12.7 billion in 2017.
Last week, the Trump administration said it would start collecting tariffs on another $16 billion worth of Chinese imports from Aug. 23, as it tries to put pressure on China to negotiate trade concessions. Beijing has said it will retaliate in kind.
DUBAI: A gas field development contract with France’s Total, and China’s state-owned CNPC remains unchanged, a senior Iranian oil official said according to the oil ministry news agency SHANA on Saturday — hours after state new agency IRNA quoted him as saying CNPC had taken Total’s share in the project.
“The role of the members of the consortium developing this project is in accordance with the provisions of the contract, and there is still no formal change in these provisions,” Mohammad Mostafavi, director of investment at Iran’s state oil firm NIOC, was quoted as saying.
IRNA earlier quoted Mostafavi as saying CNPC had taken over Total’s share in Iran’s multi-billion dollar South Pars gas project. There was no explanation for the apparent discrepancy.
Total signed a contract in 2017 to develop Phase 11 of South Pars field with an initial investment of $1 billion, marking the first major Western energy investment in the country after sanctions were lifted in 2016. South Pars has the world’s biggest natural gas reserves ever found in one place.
But the French company had said it would pull out unless it secured a US sanctions waiver, and Gholamreza Manouchehri, deputy head of NIOC, said in June that if Total were to walk away, then CNPC would take over.
A spokeswoman for Total declined to comment.
Total has not said what it would do with its 50.1 percent stake should it pull out, and it has until Nov. 4 to wind down its Iran operations.
The renewed US sanctions were among those lifted under a 2015 deal between world powers and Tehran on curbing Iran’s nuclear program. US President Donald Trump abandoned the deal in May. Washington is planning to impose heavier sanctions in November aimed at Iran’s oil sector.
There was no immediate comment on the IRNA report by CNPC, which held a 30 percent stake in the project. The remainder is held by Iran’s Petropars.