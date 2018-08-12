’Intelligent’ crows to pick up litter at French theme park

PARIS: Six crows specially trained to pick up cigarette ends and rubbish will be put to work next week at a French historical theme park, its president said on Friday.
“The goal is not just to clear up, because the visitors are generally careful to keep things clean” but also to show that “nature itself can teach us to take care of the environment,” Nicolas de Villiers of the Puy du Fou park, in the western Vendee region, told AFP.
Rooks, a member of the crow family of birds that also includes the carrion crow, jackdaw and raven, are considered to be “particularly intelligent” and in the right circumstances “like to communicate with humans and establish a relationship through play,” Villiers said.
The birds will be encouraged to spruce up the park through the use of a small box that delivers a tasty nugget of bird food each time the rook deposits a cigarette end or small piece of rubbish, he added.
NASA spacecraft rockets toward sun for closest look yet
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla: NASA has launched a spacecraft to the sun that will fly closer to our star than anything ever sent before.
The Parker Solar Probe rocketed away from Cape Canaveral, Florida, early Sunday. It’s on an unprecedented quest that will take it straight through the wispy edges of the corona, or outer solar atmosphere, just 3.8 million (6 million kilometers) from the sun’s surface.
Protected by a revolutionary new heat shield, the spacecraft will fly past Venus in October. That will set up the first solar encounter in November. Altogether, it will make 24 close approaches over the next seven years.
Thousands of spectators jammed the launch site, including 91-year-old astrophysicist Eugene Parker for whom the spacecraft is named. He proposed the existence of the solar wind 60 years ago.