You are here

  • Home
  • ’Intelligent’ crows to pick up litter at French theme park
﻿

’Intelligent’ crows to pick up litter at French theme park

Photo: (Shutterstock)
Updated 12 August 2018
AFP
0

’Intelligent’ crows to pick up litter at French theme park

Updated 12 August 2018
AFP
0

PARIS: Six crows specially trained to pick up cigarette ends and rubbish will be put to work next week at a French historical theme park, its president said on Friday.
“The goal is not just to clear up, because the visitors are generally careful to keep things clean” but also to show that “nature itself can teach us to take care of the environment,” Nicolas de Villiers of the Puy du Fou park, in the western Vendee region, told AFP.
Rooks, a member of the crow family of birds that also includes the carrion crow, jackdaw and raven, are considered to be “particularly intelligent” and in the right circumstances “like to communicate with humans and establish a relationship through play,” Villiers said.
The birds will be encouraged to spruce up the park through the use of a small box that delivers a tasty nugget of bird food each time the rook deposits a cigarette end or small piece of rubbish, he added.

Topics: France

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Artificially intelligent algorithms to estimate Tawaf crowds at the Grand Mosque in Makkah
0
Business & Economy
Smartwatches, intelligent homes shine at mega gadget show

NASA spacecraft rockets toward sun for closest look yet

Updated 16 min 41 sec ago
AP
0

NASA spacecraft rockets toward sun for closest look yet

  • Thousands of spectators jammed the launch site, including 91-year-old astrophysicist Eugene Parker for whom the spacecraft is named
  • Protected by a revolutionary new heat shield, the spacecraft will fly past Venus in October
Updated 16 min 41 sec ago
AP
0

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla: NASA has launched a spacecraft to the sun that will fly closer to our star than anything ever sent before.
The Parker Solar Probe rocketed away from Cape Canaveral, Florida, early Sunday. It’s on an unprecedented quest that will take it straight through the wispy edges of the corona, or outer solar atmosphere, just 3.8 million (6 million kilometers) from the sun’s surface.
Protected by a revolutionary new heat shield, the spacecraft will fly past Venus in October. That will set up the first solar encounter in November. Altogether, it will make 24 close approaches over the next seven years.
Thousands of spectators jammed the launch site, including 91-year-old astrophysicist Eugene Parker for whom the spacecraft is named. He proposed the existence of the solar wind 60 years ago.

Topics: NASA solar Sun United States

Related

0
Offbeat
NASA counts down to launch of first spacecraft to ‘touch Sun’
0
Offbeat
Last-minute technical problem delays NASA’s flight to sun

Latest updates

NASA spacecraft rockets toward sun for closest look yet
0
Fight for Afghan city rages despite govt claim of upper hand
0
Syrian rebels build an army with Turkish help, face challenges
0
Yemeni army advances in Saada, liberates villages on Al-Malahid front
0
Iran Supreme Leader calls for action to face ‘economic war’- state TV
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.