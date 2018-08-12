Iran Supreme Leader calls for action to face ‘economic war’- state TV

DUBAI: Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called for “swift and just” legal action after the head of the judiciary said the country faced an “economic war,” state television reported.
The comments followed a public outcry over the high cost of living and alleged financial corruption.
“The current special economic conditions are considered an economic war,” judiciary chief Ayatollah Sadeq Amoli Larijani said in a letter to Khamenei, calling for the setting up of special courts to deal quickly with financial crimes, the television report said.
Khamenei agreed, saying: “The purpose (of the courts) should be to punish those guilty of corrupt economic practices quickly and fairly,” the TV added.
CAIRO: Libya’s coast guard says it has rescued 60 Europe-bound migrants, including women and children, off the Mediterranean coast.
Spokesman Ayoub Gassim says the migrants, including 19 women and four children, were rescued after their rubber boat ran into trouble Monday off the coast of the western town of Zawiya.
He says the migrants were given humanitarian and medical aid, and were taken to a refugee camp in the town.
Libya has emerged as a major transit point to Europe for those fleeing poverty and civil war elsewhere in Africa. Traffickers have exploited Libya’s chaos following the 2011 uprising that toppled and later killed longtime ruler Muammar Qaddafi.
Libyan authorities have stepped up efforts to stem the flow of migrants, with European assistance.